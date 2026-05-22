Why China Suddenly Can’t Get Enough Of Wagons

For two decades, the wagon has been treated like a dying relative nobody wants to visit. SUVs ate its lunch in Australia, crossovers finished off the leftovers in America, and even the Germans quietly let their estate ranges wither. So it is genuinely strange to watch the rescue party arrive from China, waving the keys to a dozen brand new long-roof machines.

The 2026 Beijing Auto Show made it official. Across roughly 50 football fields of show floor, the wagon was suddenly everywhere. Not as a token nod to nostalgia either. As flagships, as performance halos, as the car brands chose to lead with.

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Daniel Craig Has Skin In This Game Now

If you want one image that captures how seriously China is taking the wagon, it is James Bond standing next to one.

BYD’s premium brand Denza signed Daniel Craig as its global ambassador, with the Z9 GT grand tourer getting a high-profile European debut on April 8. That launch happened at the Palais Garnier opera house in Paris, a carefully staged entrance for a brand that has no intention of arriving quietly. The man who spent five films brooding inside Aston Martins is now the face of a Chinese EV. Money talks, and BYD has clearly decided to spend a great deal of it.

The car he is selling happens to be a wagon. The Denza Z9 GT is a five-door shooting brake aimed at the Porsche Panamera and Mercedes S-Class, with a tri-motor electric version making 710kW and hitting 100km/h in 3.4 seconds. There is even a fridge in the back. Two of them, actually.

The catch for us is timing. Denza has already launched in Australia, but the Z9 GT itself is yet to be locked in locally, even though the brand previewed it at a Sydney Motorsport Park tech event last year.

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The Ones Actually Coming To Australia

Two other wagons matter more directly here, because they are confirmed for Australian roads.

The first is the Zeekr 7GT, known as the 007 GT back in China. It will lead Zeekr’s Australian line-up, with timing now firming for late 2026 or early 2027. Zeekr is prioritising the shooting brake here as it looks beyond SUVs. Translation: they think we will buy a wagon if it looks good enough.

It does look good enough. It is being positioned as a more style-focused alternative to the 7X, which could mean a starting price below $63,900 (~$90,000 AUD) plus on-roads. The numbers run from a single-motor 310kW rear-driver to a dual-motor 475kW all-wheel-drive version, with the quick one reportedly clocking around 3.5 seconds to 100km/h.

The second is the Exeed ES GT. Unveiled at Beijing, it is Exeed’s first production shooting brake. Exeed is Chery’s premium arm, and Chery is the brand quietly outselling half the establishment in Australia already. A handsome long-roof flagship is exactly the sort of statement car a brand makes when it has decided to be taken seriously.

This Is A Movement, Not A Coincidence

What makes it more than a handful of isolated launches is how widely the wagon thinking ran through the show.

Fangchengbao, another BYD sub-brand, revealed its Formula S range with three body styles, including a shooting brake called the Formula S GT. Avatr launched the 06T, its first station wagon, and SAIC’s new Huawei-partnered brand showed the Z7T, a shooting brake clone of the Porsche Taycan Cross Turismo.

It is not only the local brands either. Peugeot rocked up with its Concept 6 shooting brake, a model the French intend to build in China and export back out to overseas markets. When a European brand starts building wagons in China to sell to the rest of the world, you know the centre of gravity has shifted.

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Why China And Why Now

The honest answer is that China skipped the part where everyone fell out of love with the car. Chinese buyers never spent 20 years sneering at sedans the way Australians did, so there is no cultural baggage to overcome. A sleek, low car still reads as aspirational there, not as the thing your dad drove before he discovered four-wheel drive.

Then there is the electric angle. A wagon body suits an EV beautifully. The flat skateboard battery wants a long flat floor, and the low-slung shooting brake shape cuts through the air better than a tall SUV, which means more range from the same battery. You get the practicality of a big boot, the efficiency of a slippery body, and the showroom appeal of something that does not look like every other crossover on the road.

It also helps that these are not penalty boxes. The Denza has two fridges and a Devialet sound system. The broader Exeed range brings the kind of air suspension and premium audio buyers now expect. This is comfort and theatre wrapped in a body shape Australia gave up on years ago.

The Germans Should Be Paying Attention

Here is the part that should make Munich and Ingolstadt nervous. When you count the genuinely good-looking wagons on sale in Australia right now, the list is embarrassingly short. The BMW M3 Touring, the new M5 Touring, and the Audi RS6 Avant. That is basically it, and every one of them costs the thick end of two hundred grand.

They are sensational cars, no argument. But three options at supercar money is not a market, it is a boutique. The Germans have effectively turned the fast wagon into a halo trinket for people who already own a sports car.

China is about to walk into that gap with handsome, electric, properly quick wagons at half the price or less. The Zeekr 7GT slipping in under $64k is the obvious shot across the bow. The Germans built the performance wagon back into an aspiration. The Chinese look ready to turn it back into something you can actually buy.

DMARGE’s Two Cents

There is a small joke buried in all of this. Australians spent two decades insisting the wagon was finished, then handed the SUV crown to whoever could build the tallest, blandest box. Now the most exciting wagons in the world are arriving from a market we assumed had no interest in them, fronted by the most famous Aston Martin driver who ever lived.

The Zeekr 7GT and Exeed ES GT will still live or die on price and how they drive, and the Denza Z9 GT has not been locked in for Australia. But the bigger story is clear enough. The wagon revival is real, it is electric, and it is being led from Shenzhen rather than Stuttgart. For anyone still quietly mourning the long roof, that is a very good thing, even if it stings that we needed China and Daniel Craig to remind us.