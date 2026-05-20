Breitling’s Chronomat Gets On Ozempic, Slims Down, and Looks Even More Fabulous

The Chronomat has always been the Breitling that actual Breitling people gravitate towards. Not the Navitimer, which gets all the heritage glory. Not the Superocean, which handles the entry-level heavy lifting. The Chronomat is the one that says “I know what I’m doing” without needing a slide rule on the bezel to prove it.

For 2026, Breitling has gone in and tightened everything up: cleaner case lines, a fully integrated bracelet, slimmer proportions, and a more focused range of sizes. The result is 22 new references across three models, and the collection feels like a watch that’s finally caught up with where its owners already were.

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The Bracelet Changes Everything

Breitling has moved from a semi-integrated bracelet to a fully integrated case-and-bracelet design, with the lugs now concealed behind the case. It sounds like a subtle tweak on paper. On wrist, it transforms the entire character of the watch. The Chronomat now reads as a single, continuous piece of metal rather than a case with a bracelet bolted onto it.

The clever part is that Breitling has achieved the clean silhouette of an integrated-bracelet watch without completely shutting the door on easy strap changes. So you get the Royal Oak look without the Royal Oak strap-swap headache. That’s a genuine advantage over most competitors in this space.

The signature Rouleaux bracelet also picks up a patented on-the-fly micro-adjustment system, allowing the wearer to extend the bracelet by one link on each side of the concealed butterfly clasp. Anyone who’s ever wrestled with a half-link on a hot day will understand why this matters.

Slimmer Where It Counts

The Chronomat B01 42’s case thickness has dropped from 15.1mm to 13.77mm, which is a serious reduction for an automatic chronograph. The previous generation also had a 50.5mm lug-to-lug, while the new case comes in at 45.8mm, a change that will make a real difference for anyone without the wrists of a rugby forward.

The bezel has been simplified from 18 separate pieces into one component, the crown guards are smaller, and the 1/100 scale has been stripped from the rehaut. None of these changes are revolutionary on their own, but stacked together, they strip away the visual bulk that kept the old Chronomat from feeling properly refined.

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The 40mm Sweet Spot

The model that’s going to move the most metal, though, is the new Chronomat B31 Automatic 40. This is the first time Breitling has offered a time-and-date Chronomat in a 40mm case, and at 10.99mm thick with 200 metres of water resistance, it sits in the Goldilocks zone for daily wear.

Inside is Breitling’s new COSC-certified manufacture Caliber B31, with a 78-hour power reserve. Three days of power from a movement slim enough to keep the case under 11mm is the kind of quiet flex that matters more than dial colour options (though there are plenty of those too: white, blue, green, ice-blue, plus two-tone and gold configurations).

The Collection At A Glance

Chronomat B01 42 Chronomat B31 40 Chronomat 36 Diameter 42mm 40mm 36mm Thickness 13.77mm 10.99mm 9.68mm Movement Caliber 01 (manufacture) Caliber B31 (manufacture) Caliber 10 (Sellita-based) Power Reserve 70 hours 78 hours 42 hours Water Resistance 200m 200m 100m Certification COSC COSC COSC

Australian pricing starts at AUD $13,690 for the Chronomat B01 42 in steel, with the B31 Automatic 40 coming in at AUD $13,390 in two-tone configuration.

DMARGE’s Two Seconds

The campaign features Austin Butler, Giannis Antetokounmpo, and Erling Haaland, which tells you exactly where Breitling sees this watch sitting: young, active, not trying too hard. That’s always been the Chronomat’s best trick, and this update strips away the things that were getting in the way of it.

If you’ve been looking at a Chronomat and thinking “almost, but not quite,” the 2026 collection is Breitling closing that gap. The 40mm B31, in particular, feels like the watch this line has been building towards for the last four decades.