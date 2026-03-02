Cadillac Drops New Electric SUVs For Australia, Timed Perfectly With Its F1 Debut

Cadillac has revealed Australian and New Zealand pricing for two new all-electric SUVs, the compact OPTIQ and the three-row VISTIQ, expanding its local lineup to three models just days before the brand makes its Formula 1 debut at the Melbourne Grand Prix.

The timing is no accident.

Cadillac is trying to reintroduce itself to a market that hasn’t thought about the brand in decades, and having your name plastered across an F1 car at Albert Park while simultaneously rolling out new metal is about as loud an entrance as you can make.

Cadillac OPTIQ

The OPTIQ is the entry point, priced from $80,000 (AUD, before on-roads) for a dual-motor all-wheel-drive compact SUV. It sits on a 75kWh battery, makes 224kW and 480Nm, and claims 425km of WLTP range. For context, that puts it right in the crosshairs of the BMW iX3, Mercedes EQB and Volvo EX40, though Cadillac would argue the spec sheet punches above that company.

Standard kit includes a 33-inch diagonal LED display stretching across the dash (over 1 billion colours in 9K resolution, if you’re counting), a 19-speaker AKG audio system with Dolby Atmos, Brembo front brakes, panoramic glass roof, heated/ventilated/massaging front seats, and a safety suite that runs deep enough to make most European options lists look stingy. It comes in Sport trim with 21-inch dark alloy wheels and self-sealing tyres.

The VISTIQ is the bigger play, literally. Priced from $116,000, it’s a three-row, six-seat luxury SUV running dual motors with a considerably more aggressive 459kW and 880Nm.

Cadillac VISTIQ – The Mac Daddy

There’s a Velocity Max mode that’ll punt it to 100km/h in a claimed 4.2 seconds, which is absurd for something this size. It rides on a 91kWh battery with an estimated 461km range, gets air ride adaptive suspension, active rear steering, and 22-inch wheels. The audio setup jumps to 23 speakers, and you get captain’s chairs in the second row and a third row Cadillac insists is genuinely adult-sized.

Both use CCS2 charging and come with a portable Mode 2 cable in the box.

Here’s the thing. Cadillac isn’t just launching cars in Australia. It’s launching a brand. The LYRIQ was the toe in the water, and now GM is going all-in with a three-model EV lineup, experience centres in Sydney and Auckland, and eight years of complimentary connected services across the range. They’ve also dropped the MY25 LYRIQ to $95,000 driveaway, which sharpens that mid-range proposition considerably.

The question is whether Australian buyers will actually cross-shop a Cadillac against a BMW or Mercedes. On paper, the value proposition is strong. The OPTIQ is generously equipped at $80k, and the VISTIQ’s power and space combination is hard to match at $116k. But brand cachet matters in luxury, and Cadillac is starting from close to zero in this market.

The F1 timing helps. So does the fact that these are factory right-hand-drive cars built on GM’s dedicated EV architecture rather than converted afterthoughts. Whether that translates to actual sales will depend on the ownership experience and whether those experience centres can do what traditional dealerships do for the Germans.

Sales begin shortly, with both models available to explore online at cadillacanz.com or at the Sydney and Auckland experience centres.