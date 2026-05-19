Dutton Ranch Has A Higher Rotten Tomatoes Score Than Yellowstone Ever Did

Nobody really needed another Yellowstone spin-off. After the prequels, the expanding Sheridan machine and the quietly disappointing Marshals, the whole thing was starting to feel like a franchise running on fumes and brand loyalty.

Then Dutton Ranch arrived on Paramount+ and reminded everyone why they cared in the first place.

The premise is simple. Beth and Rip have left Montana behind. John Dutton is dead, the ranch is sold, and the couple have landed in Rio Paloma, Texas, with their adoptive son Carter and absolutely no intention of living quietly. New town, same energy.

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Sheridan Built The Machine

This is the part worth paying attention to. Taylor Sheridan spent nearly a decade turning Paramount+ from a streaming afterthought into a legitimate destination.

Yellowstone became one of the biggest shows on American television. Then Sheridan kept stacking the deck with names that made every new project feel heavier than it probably had any right to be. Kevin Costner, Sylvester Stallone, Zoe Saldaña, Jeremy Renner, Billy Bob Thornton and Michelle Pfeiffer all became part of the wider Sheridan era.

He did not just make television. He made a habit out of convincing serious people that television was worth their time.

Now he is preparing to leave Paramount, and the universe he built is not only surviving without his direct creative control, it is still moving. Dutton Ranch was created by Chad Feehan, with Sheridan serving as executive producer rather than the main writer or director. That distance should have shown. It does not.

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Dutton Ranch Has The Right People

Kelly Reilly and Cole Hauser were always the obvious answer. Beth and Rip were not side characters by the end of Yellowstone. They were the pulse of the thing. Kayce had his own story, but Beth and Rip carried the violence, romance, loyalty and emotional damage that made the original series addictive.

The supporting cast helps too. Annette Bening plays Beulah Jackson, a wealthy ranch owner with old-money manners and genuinely cold intentions. Jai Courtney plays her reckless youngest son with the kind of unhinged energy that makes every scene feel slightly unstable.

Ed Harris rounds things out as Everett McKinney, a grizzled Navy veteran and town veterinarian whose quiet decency gives the show some much-needed oxygen.

Four Academy Award nominees orbiting a neo-Western on streaming could have easily felt overdone. Here, it feels like exactly the kind of weight the Yellowstone universe needed.

Marshals tried to continue the franchise through Kayce and landed somewhere between a procedural and a placeholder. Dutton Ranch does something smarter. It moves the story forward, drops Beth and Rip somewhere new, and keeps just enough of Yellowstone’s old dirt under its boots.

The show has already landed strongly on Paramount+ and holds an 83 per cent Rotten Tomatoes score, which suggests viewers were waiting for this version of the future all along.

Sheridan may be leaving Paramount, but Dutton Ranch makes it clear the universe he built does not end with him. It just needed Beth and Rip back in the saddle