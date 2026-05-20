Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey Is Already Fighting Hollywood’s Latest Woke War

Christopher Nolan used to be the rare Hollywood director everyone could still agree on. Then he made The Odyssey, cast Lupita Nyong’o as Helen of Troy, put Travis Scott inside Homer’s ancient world, brought Elliot Page into the ensemble, and suddenly Homer’s ancient epic became the latest front in the woke wars.

The film is not even in cinemas until July, but the argument has already arrived fully dressed for battle. One side says Nolan is bending Greek mythology to modern Hollywood politics.

The other says the outrage is the usual culture-war machinery finding a new target because a Black actress and a trans actor are attached to a classical story.

Nolan Has Entered The Culture War

The loudest criticism has centred on Nyong’o playing Helen of Troy, the mythic beauty whose face supposedly launched a thousand ships. Elon Musk has spent days attacking the casting on X, while others have argued the film is another example of Hollywood forcing diversity into classic stories.

Then came the Elliot Page controversy. Page’s role has not been officially confirmed, but speculation that he could be playing Achilles has been enough to trigger another backlash.

That one is less about the facts of the film and more about what Achilles represents in people’s heads, the ultimate warrior, physically imposing, hyper-masculine, almost mythologically built for violence and glory. Once that image meets modern casting politics, the internet does what the internet does best. It turns speculation into a battlefield.

The Accuracy Fight Is Not Just About Casting

Nolan is also being hit over costumes, armour, accents and even the trailer’s use of the word “daddy” rather than something more ancient-sounding. He has pushed back by saying the production did take the ancient world seriously, pointing to details like blackened bronze and arguing that Homeric characters were originally imagined through the lens of the people telling the stories at the time.

That is where the debate gets messy. The Odyssey is not a court transcript from ancient Greece. It is a myth, passed down, retold, reshaped and argued over for centuries. The problem is that modern Hollywood has spent years making audiences suspicious of every update.

Now every casting choice looks like a statement, every costume looks like an agenda, and even Nolan cannot touch the classics without being accused of smuggling politics onto the boat.

Nolan probably still has a billion-dollar movie on his hands. The trailer has already pulled huge attention, the cast is stacked, and this is still the director of Oppenheimer making a giant IMAX sword-and-sandals epic.

But the bigger story is already clear. The Odyssey was supposed to send audiences back to ancient Greece. Instead, it has dragged them straight back into 2026 Hollywood, where even Homer cannot escape the woke war.