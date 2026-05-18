Max Verstappen Looks Happier In The Green Hell Than Formula 1

Max Verstappen spent the past few years making Formula 1 look almost too easy. Now the four-time world champion is discovering something unfamiliar. A season where the car is not quite there, the rules are annoying him, and winning is no longer the default setting.

Verstappen has not won a Grand Prix yet in 2026, with his results so far reading sixth in Australia, a DNF in China, eighth in Japan and fifth in Miami. For a driver who once made Sundays feel like a formality, that is a pretty strange neighbourhood.

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F1 Is Starting To Annoy Him

The Red Bull is clearly not giving him the old magic, but Verstappen’s frustration goes beyond one difficult car. He has been one of the loudest critics of F1’s 2026 rules, especially the heavier focus on electrical energy, battery harvesting and boost-style racing. He even compared the new direction to “Mario Kart”, which is not exactly the review Formula 1 wanted from its biggest natural racer.

That is what makes his Nürburgring 24 Hours debut feel bigger than a side quest. Verstappen is not just filling a spare weekend. He is chasing the kind of racing that still feels raw, difficult and slightly unreasonable.

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The Green Hell Nearly Gave Him The Perfect Escape

At 28, Verstappen entered his first 24-hour sports car race at the Nürburgring, sharing a Mercedes-AMG GT3 with Daniel Juncadella, Lucas Auer and Jules Gounon. The race uses the Nordschleife, the famous Green Hell, a 12.9-mile circuit with about 70 corners, constant traffic, changing weather and the sort of mental load that makes a normal Grand Prix look tidy by comparison.

Verstappen did not get the fairytale Nürburgring win, but that almost makes the story more Verstappen. He led, he looked quick, the crowd followed every lap, and then the car broke before the ending could match the performance.

A driveshaft failure with just over three hours remaining killed his shot at victory, but the debut still became a proper event, with the race selling out for the first time and drawing a record crowd of more than 350,000 fans.

The best thing is that Verstappen looked completely at home doing something active F1 drivers rarely do anymore. Modern Grand Prix racing is short, managed and polished. Nürburgring is long, messy, exhausting and full of mixed-class traffic, changing conditions and tiny mistakes that can undo 20 hours of good work.

Maybe that is the point. Formula 1 still has Verstappen. But weekends like this make you wonder how long it can keep all of him.