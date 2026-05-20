BYD Has Found The Defender’s Weak Spot With A 600bhp Seven Seat Hybrid SUV

The Land Rover Defender has spent years selling people the dream of crossing deserts, climbing mountains and looking excellent outside a coffee shop. BYD has looked at that formula and asked a very Chinese question. What if we kept the boxy adventure look, added seven seats, serious hybrid power and enough electric range to do most of the week without petrol?

That is the interesting part of the new BYD Ti7. It is not really trying to out-Defender the Defender in the mud. It is going after the bit most buyers actually use every day, which is space, comfort, image and running costs.

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The Defender Look Is No Accident

The Ti7 is coming to the UK as BYD’s new flagship SUV, and nobody is being subtle about the target. It is a big, squared-off seven-seater with a bluff front end, chunky bumpers, a floating roof and a rear-mounted spare wheel look that clearly lives in the same postcode as the Defender and Toyota Land Cruiser.

It is properly large too. At over 5.1 metres long and almost 2 metres wide, the Ti7 is longer than a Defender 110 and only slightly narrower, although not quite as enormous as the Defender 130. That means BYD is not bringing a cute lifestyle crossover to the fight. It is bringing a full-size family bus in hiking boots.

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BYD Is Selling The Useful Bit

Under the skin, the Ti7 gets BYD’s DM-p plug-in hybrid setup, pairing a 1.5-litre turbo petrol engine with two electric motors. The result is expected to be around 600bhp, a 0 to 62mph time of just 4.8 seconds and an official electric-only range of 79 miles. For something this size, that is a fairly rude amount of shove.

The clever bit is that the Ti7 uses a monocoque construction rather than a serious body-on-frame off-road platform. BYD UK has made the distinction clear. The smaller B5 is the proper off-roader, while the Ti7 is for buyers who want rugged styling but may not need full farm-track heroics.

That sounds like a compromise, but it may be the whole point. Most people buying big premium SUVs are not winching themselves out of bogs on a Wednesday. They are doing school runs, airport runs, motorway miles and the occasional muddy field at a weekend event.

If BYD gets the price right, the Ti7 could be a headache for more than just Land Rover. It gives families the adventure costume, the electric commute, seven seats and sports-car acceleration without asking them to pretend they live halfway up a mountain.

The Defender still has the badge, the heritage and the proper off-road credibility. BYD may have found the part of the formula that matters more often.