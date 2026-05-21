From Silverados To Superyachts: Why GM Specialty Vehicles’ $750 Million Boat Show Play Makes Total Sense

The rain finally broke on the Gold Coast. After a week of it coming down sideways, the sun arrived just in time for the Sanctuary Cove International Boat Show, and the timing felt almost staged. Light bouncing off the marina, and somewhere around $750 million worth of boats sitting on the water waiting to be admired.

We’re up here staying at the InterContinental Sanctuary Cove, which sits right on the doorstep of the whole thing, and the wealth on display is genuinely hard to process. Sunseeker, Princess, Riviera, Axopar, every serious name in boating has turned up. This is the event’s 37th year, and it pulls more than 45,000 people across four days.

GM Specialty Vehicles is here as a sponsor, and at first glance, a car company at a boat show reads like a box being ticked. It is not. This is GMSV putting its product in front of the most precisely targeted audience it could ask for.

The lineup runs from the Corvette to a six-metre boat towing weapon

Out front of the InterContinental, GMSV planted its halo cars where everyone walking in has to look at them. A Corvette Z06 and a Stingray, sitting in the Gold Coast sun, doing exactly what they are there to do best. Look tough. They’re like doormen at a fancy nightclub.

Inside, they brought The Hammer, one of the tricked-up Silverado HDs we have written about before on DMARGE. It is a Silverado 2500 HD that buyers can spec through the GMSV dealer network and build out directly with Big Dog Builds. And the amount you can change is genuinely a bit ridiculous.

Photo: Viet Pham / DMARGE

Five inch suspension, tyres, wheels, trays, the lot. They can put StarLink in these things, so you have internet in the middle of nowhere. Add the tents and the batteries and you can live off the grid for as long as you like. That is the part that makes the Silverado more than a tow truck, even if towing is exactly what most of this crowd will use it for. Plenty of boats here arrived behind one.

The Big Dog Builds rabbit hole

The operation behind The Hammer is more serious than I realised. Big Dog Builds have done around 750 custom cars, which is staggering once you understand how involved each one is.

The customer buys the Silverado from GMSV and takes delivery, then the truck goes off to Big Dog Builds, who source every single component themselves before it goes anywhere near the car. Nothing is off the shelf.

Photo: Viet Pham / DMARGE

Kyle from Big Dog Builds told me a build can run anywhere from $30,000 to $150,000, and sometimes well beyond that. Start at a hundred and eighty grand for the truck, add a build-on-top, and it is not hard to push the whole thing past $300,000. For one Silverado.

A lot of that quality comes down to who supplies the parts. The custom trays come from Norweld, the Cairns outfit that has been building heavy-duty aluminium trays and canopies for over 50 years. They had their own green Silverado on display, and the tray work on it alone was worth $78,000. Just the tray.

What I found most interesting is how people approach it. Some do the lot in one go. Others treat it like a project, twenty grand here for one stage, then they come back for the next. It becomes an ongoing relationship rather than a one-off purchase.

The engine link nobody expects

Here is where it gets good. The wake boats moving across Sanctuary Cove, the Nautique in particular, are powered by PCM, the American marine engine builder that has owned the towboat space for decades. PCM exclusively powers Nautique and Centurion.

What does PCM build those engines on? GM small-block architecture, the same family GMSV trades on, and Nautique buyers get a choice of two. The naturally aspirated option sits around 400hp and does the everyday work. Then there is the monster. The supercharged PCM ZZ8 is built on GM’s LT4 platform, direct-injected and forced-fed, making 600 horsepower and 608 foot-pounds of torque.

Photo: DMARGE

It means the V8 that hauls the boat to the ramp, the V8 that pushes it across the bay, and the V8 in the halo car parked at the front door are all cousins. Same DNA, three completely different jobs and turning a GM block into a marine engine is real engineering, not just a badge swap.

PCM runs a fully closed cooling system on every engine, working like a car radiator rather than pumping corrosive raw water straight through the block, which is what lets a GM small-block live a long life on the water.

More than boats: the marine lifestyle in full

The boats are only half the story. The show is really a portrait of an entire lifestyle, and the periphery is where a lot of the fun lives.

Photo: Viet Pham / DMARGE

A few vessels genuinely stopped me. The Axopar x Brabus boats were a standout; that hard-edged Brabus design language carried onto the water on Axopar’s brilliant Scandinavian hulls. Sunseeker showed the Superhawk 55 through its Asia Pacific distributor DCH Marine, hitting up to 38 knots on twin Volvo Penta IPS 950 engines. And Saxdor debuted the 400 GTS as an Australian premiere. It is not all seven-figure cruisers either, with no shortage of smaller craft built for fishing, wakeboarding and every other way to spend a day on the water.

The detail that stopped me most was Jacob & Co showing alongside Sunseeker. Jacob & Co is the New York house behind some of the most expensive watches ever made, including a one-off Billionaire piece that sold for $20 million. Seeing that level of horology next to a boat like that tells you exactly who this event is for.

Photo: Viet Pham / DMARGE

That is the point. This is not a boat show so much as a marine lifestyle show, where the vessel is the centrepiece and everything around it is part of the same world. Which is exactly why GMSV has a seat at the table.

Everyone assumes big cars are a Queensland thing. It isn’t

You feel the money walking through the marina. We jumped on one boat that was thirteen million dollars, and it came with a smaller boat next to it as the tender. People wander past ten-million-dollar hulls the way you or I would look at a used Hilux.

The wealth up here is genuinely different to Sydney. It is quieter. These are salt-of-the-earth people who happen to have serious money, and none of them are performing it the way you sometimes see down south.

We went around and asked basically every boat company the same question, trying to work out where their buyers come from. My assumption was that the people buying GMSVs would mostly be locals. Wrong. Across the board, the answer was a genuine Australia-wide mix.

Photo: Viet Pham / DMARGE

Big Dog Builds said their customers come from everywhere, building everything from proper expedition rigs to ones, in their words, made for posers like me in Bondi. The wakeboarding brands said the same, and a lot of their buyers are families, which I did not expect.

None of this is state-centric. Owning a serious truck or a serious boat is a national behaviour, and for GMSV, that is the whole game. The customer is everywhere and anyone. An event like this just gathers a big chunk of them in one marina.

The GMC Yukon Denali is the quiet star

The other car worth your attention is the GMC Yukon Denali. Eight seats, a V8, and a level of comfort that feels almost unfair for something this size. It is the one I am most excited about, because at 6am tomorrow I am getting in it and driving all the way to Sydney. Low-key pumped for this drive.

Photo: Viet Pham / DMARGE

It’s big, quiet, and so comfortable that the kilometres just disappear. This is a crowd that values substance over flash, that wants a GMC Yukon Denali because it is the best tool for the job and a Silverado because it will tow the boat without a fuss. It is the perfect customer for the brand.

Visit the show before it ends

If you are anywhere near the Gold Coast this weekend, this is worth the drive. The show runs through Sunday, so you have three days left, and the GM Specialty Vehicles display is right in the thick of it.

For context on what these incredible cars cost, the Silverado 1500 LTZ Premium starts at $134,500, the GMC Yukon Denali lands at $174,990 before on-road costs, and the Corvette Stingray opens the range at $193,990 before on-roads. Serious money, but right at home in a place where the boat next door costs more than the house behind it.