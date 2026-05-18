Swatch x AP Hype Is So Wild Even The Lanyards Are Flipping

When even the lanyard is flipping for real money, you know the Swatch x AP Royal Pop has gone beyond normal watch hype. The latest twist in this already ridiculous launch is that buyers are not only cashing in on the watches themselves.

They are also reselling the accessories, which tells you this is no longer just about horology, design or even the Audemars Piguet name. It is about access, timing and getting through the door before everyone else.

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The Flip Started Fast

After the queues, store closures and launch-day chaos, the Royal Pop moved straight from Swatch counters to the resale market. The most popular Huit Blanc model is already being advertised for close to $3,000 across eBay and Chrono24, while StockX says it has already seen more than 1,000 sales from the collection.

Individual watches are averaging around $1,350, roughly a 222% premium over retail, while full eight-watch sets have sold for close to $10,000.

RELATED: Swatch x AP Royal Pop Is Already Being Flipped Before It Even Drops

The Lanyard Says Everything

The best detail is the lanyard. Even those are reportedly changing hands for more than $200, a 350% mark-up. At that point, the hype has fully left Earth. People are no longer just buying timekeeping. They are buying proof that they were near the front of the line.

Videos have also reportedly shown resellers taking boxed Royal Pop watches directly to local watch dealers on launch day, which means some pieces barely had time to be owned before they became inventory.

The Royal Pop itself is strange, colourful and probably more charming than many people want to admit. But the market around it is now the bigger story. People thought they were chasing a $400 Swatch x AP pocket watch. What they really chased was a tiny piece of launch-day status that could be listed before the receipt had cooled.

Swatch may eventually calm this down by keeping the supply flowing for months. That is what happened with MoonSwatch. But launch weekend has already proved the bigger point.

The Royal Pop was never just a watch. It was a queue, a screenshot, a flip and a very colourful reminder that hype now moves faster than common sense.