Jannik Sinner May Have Accidentally Created Rolex’s Next Famous Daytona

The best Rolex nicknames are never planned. Nobody at Rolex called the Paul Newman Daytona the Paul Newman. Collectors did.

The same goes for the John Mayer Daytona and the Panda and countless other references that became legends through years of enthusiastic discussion in rooms Rolex had nothing to do with.

Now another Daytona may be working its way into that tradition.

After winning back-to-back Wimbledon titles in 2025 and 2026, Sinner celebrated both victories wearing exactly the same watch, the Rolex Cosmograph Daytona Ref. 126515LN, an Everose gold chronograph with a black Cerachrom bezel and a warm Sundust dial.

The repetition was not lost on the watch world. Two consecutive Wimbledon titles, same wrist, same reference. That kind of consistency tends to get noticed.

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The Daytona That Suddenly Matters

The Everose Daytona has not always commanded attention. It is still part of Rolex’s current catalogue and, until recently, was one of the more overlooked Daytona references among collectors.

No discontinuation story, no rare exotic material, no obvious reason it should be the one people chase. It simply sat quietly in the range while louder references got the write-ups.

Its combination of Everose gold, a black Cerachrom bezel and a Sundust dial gives it a warm, understated look that feels more like quiet luxury than outright flash.

That suits Sinner perfectly. He has been a Rolex ambassador since 2020, so wearing the brand is hardly surprising. Wearing the exact same Daytona while lifting the Wimbledon trophy two years in a row is a different kind of statement.

It would hardly be surprising if collectors eventually began calling it simply “The Sinner”, following the same path as Daytonas associated with Paul Newman and John Mayer. The idea is not without precedent.

Tennis has already proved itself as a legitimate stage for Daytona nicknames, with Carlos Alcaraz earning his own association with a yellow gold reference during his run of Wimbledon titles.

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Good Luck Buying One

Whether the nickname sticks is a question only time and collector consensus can answer. Roger Federer’s sapphire-set Daytona never became the Federer despite being one of the most photographed Rolexes in tennis history. These things cannot be manufactured. They either catch on naturally or quietly disappear.

What is less uncertain is the effect on demand. The 126515LN carries an official retail price of about $45,000 (~$64,500 AUD), and as with all modern Daytonas, buying one through an authorised dealer was already close to impossible before Sinner made it his victory watch of choice.

Two consecutive Wimbledon titles on the same wrist will not have helped anyone’s position on the waiting list.

The watch has two Wimbledons attached to it now. Precise, modern and quietly understated, it already reflects something of what Sinner has built on court. Whether collectors eventually settle on calling it the Sinner is almost beside the point. The Daytona no longer needs an introduction.