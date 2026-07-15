BMW’s Biggest Market Has Changed And The Neue Klasse Needs To Prove It Was Worth The Wait

BMW spent decades selling an idea as much as it sold a car. Precision engineering, perfect handling, the Ultimate Driving Machine. In China right now, that formula is running into a market that has moved on faster than the brand anticipated.

The Neue Klasse iX3, BMW’s long-awaited electric range, is due to launch in China this November. It arrives at a difficult moment.

China remains BMW’s biggest single market, yet the German brand is heading toward a third consecutive year of declining sales there. Earlier this year, BMW revealed its China sales had dropped 30 per cent in the second quarter, part of a broader profit warning that pointed directly at weakness in the country.

Some analysts believe BMW may have missed its moment. They argue the Neue Klasse would have been a game-changer two years ago, but say today’s Chinese auto market is far more competitive.

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China’s Luxury Buyers Have Changed

The pressure on BMW is not just about having the wrong product. It is about competing in a market where the definition of a desirable luxury car has shifted significantly.

European manufacturers have traditionally led with driving dynamics and engineering heritage. Chinese buyers are increasingly making decisions based on intelligent software, advanced driver-assistance systems, seamless connectivity and digital features built specifically around local preferences.

That combination has helped brands like Nio, Zeekr, Xiaomi, Aito and Denza pull customers who might once have gone straight to a BMW dealership.

Only around 5 per cent of BMW’s Chinese sales are currently fully electric, despite EVs accounting for 46 per cent of all vehicle sales across the country. The gap is substantial, and the iX3 launch itself illustrated how much the ground has shifted.

BMW abandoned its own assisted-driving technology during development and switched to Chinese partner Momenta instead, a quiet acknowledgement that getting the software right had become more important than keeping it in-house.

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A Technology Race As Much As An EV Race

The deeper challenge is pace. Chinese manufacturers now develop new vehicles in as little as 18 months, roughly twice as fast as many traditional global automakers. By the time a European model reaches showrooms, rivals may already be preparing its replacement. The competitive window is narrower than it has ever been.

BMW argues that its more measured development process delivers higher quality and safety standards, and that position is not without merit. The question is whether enough Chinese buyers still weigh those strengths heavily enough to make the purchase, or whether the software capabilities and update cycles offered by domestic brands have become the more compelling argument.

BMW is not alone in working through this. Porsche, Audi and Mercedes-Benz are all navigating versions of the same problem in China. What makes BMW’s position particularly pointed is how central the Chinese market has been to its global results, and how quickly a dominant position can erode when buyer priorities shift faster than a product cycle allows.