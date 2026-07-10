Qantas Pulled Off One Of Aviation’s Biggest Comebacks

Three years ago, Qantas was ranked 106th globally for punctuality. In June, it topped the world.

According to global aviation data provider OAG, Qantas recorded the best on-time performance of any major airline in June, with 87.16 per cent of its 22,617 flights arriving within 15 minutes of schedule.

That edged Colombia’s Avianca into second place, with IndiGo, SAS Scandinavian Airlines and Pegasus Airlines rounding out the top five. For an airline that spent much of the post-pandemic period synonymous with delays and cancellations, it is a result that would have seemed implausible not long ago.

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From Near The Bottom To World Number One

The post-pandemic years were rough for Qantas in ways that went beyond punctuality. Staff shortages, grounded aircraft, airport congestion and a surge in passenger demand that nobody was fully prepared for created a miserable period for travellers at the exact moment airfares were climbing sharply. The reputational damage was real, and the recovery has taken time.

Since taking over as chief executive in 2023, Vanessa Hudson has made operational reliability the clearest priority of her tenure. The approach has been methodical rather than dramatic.

Qantas brought in artificial intelligence to improve how daily operations are managed, overhauled turnaround procedures on the ground, tightened crew and aircraft allocation, started boarding some aircraft through two doors to cut turnaround times and kept pressing ahead with its $15 billion fleet renewal program.

New Airbus A220s and A321XLRs have been replacing older, less reliable aircraft across the network.

The results have been consistent rather than a one-month spike. Qantas has placed in OAG’s global top three in five of the past six months, with June delivering the strongest single result yet. Internal data also points to the airline being on track for its best domestic punctuality performance since 2017.

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What Comes Next

The timing of the milestone matters, but so does the context around it.

Qantas is still carrying significant cost pressures, with higher fuel prices linked to ongoing conflict in the Middle East expected to add around $800 million to expenses in the second half of the 2026 financial year. Longer flight routings around restricted airspace are adding further strain to international operations.

Qantas Domestic chief executive Markus Svensson has been clear that reliability remains a core priority even as those external pressures build, which suggests the airline is not treating June’s result as a finish line.

Punctuality compounds in aviation the way delays do. Every aircraft that arrives on time makes the next departure easier to manage, and every disrupted rotation creates problems that ripple across an entire day’s schedule. Getting the operation running cleanly is genuinely hard to achieve and considerably harder to sustain.

Reaching number one from 106th is the kind of turnaround that gets written about. Whether Qantas can hold that position through a financially pressured second half of the year is the more interesting question now.