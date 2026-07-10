BYD’s Luxury Brand Just Built A 1,582HP Supercar To Take On Europe’s Best

Chinese performance cars are starting to challenge the industry’s biggest names.

The Denza Z Coupé is the new flagship from BYD’s premium brand, and the numbers it is leading with are not subtle. 1,582 horsepower, a claimed 0 to 100km/h time of 2.25 seconds and a 300km/h top speed.

A track-focused Racing version cuts the sprint to under two seconds and raises the ceiling to 350km/h. These are not the figures of a brand testing the water. They are the figures of a brand that has decided it belongs in the same conversation as the cars it is referencing.

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This Is More Than A Fast EV

The hardware underneath the Z is worth looking at beyond the headline outputs.

Built on a new version of BYD’s e3 platform, it uses three electric motors producing 915lb-ft of torque, magnetorheological suspension that adjusts in milliseconds, carbon-ceramic brakes and BYD’s first steer-by-wire system.

Power comes from a 76kWh lithium iron phosphate battery, which is a relatively compact pack for this level of performance.

The more impressive number is the charging speed. Using BYD’s Flash Charging technology, the company claims the battery can go from 10 to 97 per cent in nine minutes when connected to one of its new 1,500kW chargers.

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BYD is planning around 300 of those ultra-fast chargers across the UK by the end of the year, which matters because a supercar that charges in the time it takes to get a coffee is a genuinely different ownership proposition from one that needs an hour plugged in at a motorway services.

The cabin gets an 8.9-inch digital instrument display, a 12.8-inch central touchscreen and a simulated engine soundtrack. Denza has not confirmed whether a virtual gearbox will feature, similar to the systems Hyundai pioneered and Porsche later adopted, but the overall spec positions this as a driver’s car rather than a technology showcase that happens to go fast.

The Price Puts It Where BYD Wants To Be

Pricing starts at around £143,000 (~$273,000 AUD) for the Coupé, climbs to £160,000 (~$310,000 AUD) for the Spider and reaches £173,000 (~$335,000 AUD) for the Racing version.

That bracket puts the Denza Z directly alongside Porsche, Ferrari and McLaren rather than anywhere near the mainstream EV market, which is a deliberate statement about where BYD sees the brand going.

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Denza does not need the Z to sell in volume. Halo cars rarely do. The job is to shift the conversation around what a Chinese luxury brand is capable of, and a six-figure electric supercar that charges in nine minutes and runs a 2.25-second sprint is a harder thing to dismiss than another affordable EV with good range numbers.

BYD’s premium ambitions have moved fast. A few years ago the brand was primarily known for competitively priced electric cars. Now it has Denza and Yangwang building six-figure vehicles explicitly designed to compete globally.

The Z is the clearest expression of that ambition yet, and whether it delivers on the claimed figures in independent testing will be the real moment of truth when cars reach buyers.

For now, the fact that a Chinese supercar starting above £140,000 can be discussed in the same breath as the cars it is targeting is itself a significant shift from where things stood even three years ago.