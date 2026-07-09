Porsche Wouldn’t Fix This GT3 RS So A YouTuber Did

Buying a used Porsche 911 GT3 RS is supposed to be the dream. Buying one that Porsche itself refuses to repair is something else entirely.

That is exactly the gamble YouTuber Mat Armstrong took when he paid £87,000 (~$168,000) for a damaged 991-generation GT3 RS that had already been written off by most people.

Porsche allegedly refused to repair the car under warranty after suspecting the engine wear did not match the mileage shown. According to Armstrong, the company believed a mileage blocker may have been used at some point in the car’s life, effectively making the warranty a dead end.

Most buyers would have walked away at that point. Armstrong did the opposite.

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A Very Expensive Treasure Hunt

The deeper he dug, the stranger the problems became.

There was a loose sump plug that may have contributed to low oil pressure. A missing fuel pump fuse had somehow ended up sitting on the passenger seat. Inside the engine, camshaft finger followers were missing and an intake camshaft lobe had been damaged.

It kept getting worse from there.

Later in the rebuild, Armstrong suspected a previous engine repair had been completed incorrectly, with the cam variators on one bank installed out of position. Once everything was properly timed and reassembled, the GT3 RS finally fired into life without warning lights.

The parts bill came to around £5,500.Cheap, by Porsche standards.

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Porsche Still Wasn’t Completely Convinced

Getting the engine running was one thing. Getting Porsche to sign off on it was another.

Armstrong then sent the GT3 RS to an official Porsche technician for the brand’s 111-point inspection, hoping to regain the factory warranty.

The inspection was largely positive. Just not positive enough. The car still needed work on its axle joints, brake pads and roll cage before Porsche would even consider reinstating the warranty.

Even then, Armstrong would have to own the car for another 90 days before becoming eligible.

Annoying, no doubt. It does show how seriously Porsche treats Approved Warranty cars, though, especially when there are questions over a vehicle’s history.

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Sometimes The Risk Pays Off

The numbers are where the story gets genuinely interesting.

Armstrong estimates the entire project will cost around £92,000. A healthy GT3 RS like this could fetch somewhere between £135,000 and £140,000, leaving a potential paper profit of roughly £40,000 before taxes and selling costs.

Then again, Armstrong had another kind of return to factor in. Millions of people watched him do it.

The rebuild was never purely a financial exercise. It became another chapter in a YouTube career built around rescuing cars most people would never dare touch, and that audience has its own value.

The paper profit might land around £40,000. The views had already done their work long before the car was finished.