Rolex Knows Tennis Is Still Luxury’s Most Elegant Power Move

Luxury brands love sport, but Rolex has always understood something others often miss. The best sponsorships do not feel like sponsorships at all. They feel like part of the furniture.

That is why Rolex and tennis still make so much sense. The Swiss watchmaker giant has been tied to the sport for almost half a century, starting with Wimbledon in 1978 before expanding across the wider tennis calendar. Rolex is today associated with all four Grand Slams, the ATP and the WTA, and some of the sport’s most recognisable champions. It is not chasing attention. It is sitting exactly where attention already costs a lot.

Roland-Garros is the perfect example. Rolex has been the French Open’s premium partner and official timekeeper since 2019, and the timing of this year’s tournament could hardly be better. The 125th edition arrives with tennis still enjoying a generational handover, with Coco Gauff, Jannik Sinner, Carlos Alcaraz and Aryna Sabalenka turning Grand Slam finals into proper theatre again.

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Clay Makes The Drama Better

The French Open has always felt different from the other majors. Wimbledon has ritual. The US Open has noise. Melbourne has summer energy. Roland-Garros has clay, patience and suffering, which is exactly why it suits Rolex so neatly.

Clay does not reward easy dominance. It stretches points, exposes weaknesses and asks players to keep rebuilding themselves between rallies. That is why last year’s finals landed so heavily. Carlos Alcaraz came from two sets down to beat Jannik Sinner in the longest men’s final in Roland-Garros history. Coco Gauff also came from behind to beat Aryna Sabalenka, becoming the first American woman to win the title in a decade.

Those are the kinds of moments Rolex wants to be near. Not because a watch changes the result, obviously, but because the brand has spent decades attaching itself to endurance, control and the strange elegance of people staying calm while everything around them is falling apart.

Gauff said the tournament demands more tenacity than any other Grand Slam, and she is right. Roland-Garros is not just about power. It is about problem-solving under pressure. For a watch brand built on precision, that is a cleaner fit than any billboard could ever be.

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Tennis Is Luxury’s Quiet Cheat Code

The bigger story is that tennis gives luxury something few sports can. It has global reach without losing polish. It has younger stars without feeling desperate. It has fashion, travel, private boxes, old money, new money and enough silence between points for the watches to be noticed.

In 2026, it has become even more valuable. Luxury brands are fighting harder for cultural relevance, and tennis gives them something rare. Global reach, polished crowds, younger stars and a stage that still feels expensive without trying too hard.

Rolex does not need to shout from the baseline. It has already built the association most brands are still trying to buy. At Roland-Garros, time is measured in rallies, pressure points and careers that can turn in one afternoon. Rolex just happens to own the clock.