What Rolex Will Release In 2026… Based On What They’ve Actually Done Over The Past Five Years

Every year the Rolex prediction cycle follows the same pattern. Forums light up, YouTubers start rendering watches that don’t exist, and half the predictions are based on anniversaries that Rolex itself couldn’t care less about. Then April rolls around, Rolex drops something nobody expected, and everyone pretends they saw it coming.

But if you actually track how Rolex has operated since 2021, a few patterns are genuinely useful. They don’t chase anniversaries. They do iterate on new collections fast. And they increasingly use Tudor as a trial balloon for ideas that show up on Rolex a year or two later.

RELATED: The Rolex Pepsi GMT Is Dead. Secondary Market Chaos Has Already Begun

Here’s my read on 2026.

The Land-Dweller Gets Room To Breathe

This is the safest bet on the board. When Rolex launched the Land-Dweller at Watches & Wonders 2025, its first entirely new collection in over a decade, it arrived deliberately constrained. Two sizes, three materials, one dial colour per material. The honeycomb texture and the big numerals at 6 and 9 copped heat from day one, but Rolex isn’t going to ditch the texture this early. That dial pattern is to the Land-Dweller what the tapisserie is to the Royal Oak. Kill it in year two and you’ve killed the watch’s identity before it’s even established.

What’s far more likely: new colourways, possibly a Rolesor option, and maybe a cleaner dial layout on select references. Rolex already proved they’re open to that, because the precious metal versions with diamond indices quietly dropped the numerals. The template exists.

And the real story isn’t the case anyway. It’s the calibre 7135 and the Dynapulse escapement inside it. That movement is going to spread through the collection. Which brings us to the prediction everyone’s making.

The Milgauss Returns (And This Time It Has A Point)

The Milgauss turns 70 in 2026 and was discontinued in 2023. On its own, that’s not enough. Rolex doesn’t do nostalgia for nostalgia’s sake, and they let the GMT-Master’s 70th pass without a whisper. But the Milgauss has something it didn’t have last time around: a reason to exist.

If Rolex derives a no-date calibre from the 7135 (call it the 7130, as Monochrome predicts), you’d have a movement whose Dynapulse escapement is inherently resistant to magnetic fields. That means no more soft iron Faraday cage inside the case. Which means a thinner Milgauss. Which means a watch that actually wears differently to the one they killed three years ago.

That’s a proper technical story, not a birthday cake. And if the red lightning bolt seconds hand comes back (it should), you’ve got one of the most distinctive watches in the lineup.

This happens every year and 2026 won’t be different. Last year brought PVD ombre dials. Expect textured patterns, possibly new semi-precious stones, and at least one green option for the Day-Date’s 70th. Rolex has form here. Green-bezel Sub for its 50th in 2003. Green-bezel GMT for its 50th in 2005. Olive green Day-Date dials for its 60th in 2016. A jade or malachite President dial would be very on-brand.

The Tudor Breadcrumb Trail

Coronet magazine makes the sharpest observation in the entire prediction cycle: the most reliable way to guess what Rolex will do is to look at what Tudor just did. Both brands introduced steel GMT Pepsis in 2018. Tudor recently dropped a Ranger with a light dial, which makes a white-dial Explorer a low-effort addition. Tudor put the Black Bay Chrono on a Jubilee bracelet, which raises obvious questions about the Daytona.

Both moves require minimal production changes, which matters when Rolex’s manufacturing is running at full tilt.

Explorer II: Overdue For A Rethink

Image: Bob’s Watches

The Explorer II turns 50 this year, and the current ref. 226570 is one of the easiest Rolex sport watches to buy at retail. In Rolex world, availability is not a compliment. It means demand isn’t there. The 42mm maxi-case has been polarising since 2011, and the collectors who love the 5-digit references have been vocal about what’s been lost: a smaller case, a slimmer profile, a dial that isn’t trying so hard.

Whether Rolex acts on the anniversary is uncertain (see below), but the commercial case for a refresh is strong regardless of the calendar.

What The Internet Needs To Stop Doing

Rolex doesn’t treat anniversaries the way fans want them to.

The Datejust turned 80 in 2025 and got nothing. The Submariner’s 70th in 2023 produced a minor bezel hue tweak with no press release. The Oyster Perpetual’s 100th anniversary sounds monumental on paper, but there’s no real signal it gets a dedicated model.

The most recent anniversary Rolex actually marked with a new watch wasn’t even its own. It was the 100th running of Le Mans.

RELATED: The Rolex Everyone Is Buying In 2025

The One Thing You Can Count On

The most consistent pattern Rolex has shown over the past five years isn’t about specific models or anniversaries. It’s that they always bring at least one thing nobody predicted. The Land-Dweller last year. The left-handed “Destro” GMT in 2023. The T-Swiss-T Submariner dial tweak that year. If the entire prediction list makes sense, something on it is wrong.

Watches & Wonders runs April 14-20. Place your bets.