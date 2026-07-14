This Might Be The World’s Best Coffee Shop For Car Lovers

Most cafés are somewhere you stop after a drive. DRVN Coffee was built to become part of the drive itself.

Tucked away in Abu Dhabi, the homegrown concept has become one of the more unusual destinations in the car world, combining speciality coffee, Neapolitan pizza and a rotating collection of rare classics that would hold their own in most serious museums.

The pitch sounds simple enough. If enthusiasts always end up at a coffee shop eventually, why not build one around the cars they actually want to talk about?

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The One Rule That Makes It Different

Founder Rashed Al Fahim grew up with cars in the family DNA. His grandfather founded what became the ALFAHIM Group in 1958 as a small auto-repair business, and his father built one of the UAE’s most significant private collections of vintage machinery.

After leaving a career as an Emirates pilot, Al Fahim sketched out the idea for DRVN on a long-haul flight, wanting to create a place where anyone could experience genuine automotive passion, whether they knew every chassis number by heart or simply recognised something special when they saw it.

The concept runs on one rule. If a car can be bought in a public showroom, it will not be displayed.

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Cars You Would Not See Anywhere Else

What fills the space instead are machines with actual stories attached to them. A race-prepared Mercedes-Benz 300 SL signed by Brad Pitt has been displayed inside the café.

The Mercedes-Benz 600 Pullman that carried Queen Elizabeth II during her state visit to Abu Dhabi in 1979 has also appeared.

At DRVN’s Dubai location, Al Fahim says close to $575 million AUD worth of Porsche history was exhibited in partnership with the brand, including the company’s very first production model.

The collection rotates regularly, which gives enthusiasts a genuine reason to keep coming back rather than treating it as a one-visit experience. It also keeps the space feeling alive rather than static, more like a gallery with a coffee programme than a café that happens to have a couple of cars parked inside.

More Than A Pit Stop

The cars draw the attention, but DRVN has quietly built something broader around them. Owner meet-ups, Formula 1 screenings and a rotating calendar of events sit alongside the in-house roasted coffee and pizza, making it a place people return to for reasons beyond just the current exhibition.

It taps into something that has been shifting in car culture for a while. The enthusiast community has largely moved on from gathering in industrial car parks at five in the morning.

Flat whites and interesting interiors have become just as central to the ritual as the cars themselves, and the venues that understand that tend to build a following that outlasts any single display.

DRVN figured that out early and built the whole thing around it from the start.