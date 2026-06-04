Qantas Is About To Find Out If Passengers Really Want A 22 Hour Flight

Qantas’ 22-hour flight dream has finally taken to the skies. The airline’s first custom-built Airbus A350-1000ULR has completed its maiden test flight over France, moving Project Sunrise out of aviation fantasy and into the very real business of testing, certification and passenger endurance.

The aircraft flew for three hours and 43 minutes over France and the French Atlantic coast, reaching just above 41,000 feet. It now begins a testing campaign of around 80 hours, with Airbus and Qantas working through the systems that make this aircraft different from a normal A350.

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The Plane Can Do It

The A350-1000ULR has an extra 20,000-litre rear centre fuel tank, giving it about 1,000 nautical miles of extra range. Airbus says the aircraft will be capable of flying almost 10,000 nautical miles, opening the door to nonstop Sydney to London and Sydney to New York flights of up to 22 hours.

That is the clean aviation story. Australia’s east coast gets closer to Europe and America without the usual stopover. No Dubai. No Singapore. No walking through an airport at 2am wondering why your body has lost all faith in time.

But the main question is not whether the aircraft can survive the trip. It is whether passengers can.

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The Cabin Has To Survive It

Qantas knows this, which is why Project Sunrise is being sold as a comfort experiment as much as a route map. The A350 will have a four-class layout, with more than 40 per cent of seats in premium cabins, plus custom lighting designed around circadian rhythm science to help reduce jet lag.

The most talked-about feature is the Wellbeing Zone, a space available to all passengers where travellers can stretch, follow guided movement prompts on screens and access self-serve refreshments. It sits between Premium Economy and Economy, which is exactly where the real endurance test will probably happen.

That is what makes Project Sunrise so interesting. Qantas is not just trying to remove a stopover. It is trying to convince people that one very long flight is better than two shorter ones with a break in the middle.

The first aircraft is now expected to arrive in April 2027 after supply chain delays, with Qantas needing at least three A350-1000ULRs before starting commercial services. The first route and timing are expected to be announced soon.

Project Sunrise is no longer just a bold airline idea. It is becoming a real passenger test.

Convenience may win. But after 22 hours in the same aircraft, even the best seat in the sky has a point to prove.