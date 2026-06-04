Santa’s Hometown Is Luring Summer Tourists With A $33,000 Gold Hunt

Lapland already has Santa, reindeer and the Northern Lights. Now Finland is adding something even more persuasive for summer tourists. Actual gold.

The Finnish resort town of Levi has launched a summer-long treasure hunt that sends visitors searching across its trails, landmarks and fell landscapes for a hidden gold prize worth around €20,000 (~$33,000 AUD). It is called the Midnight Sun Hunt, which sounds like something pulled from a children’s adventure book but is very much a real tourism campaign.

The idea is simple. Visitors register at the Levi Visitor Centre, collect their first clue and then follow a series of hints released across the summer.

Each clue leads hunters through the resort’s local trails and attractions, with the final clue due on August 22 if nobody finds the prize earlier. Organisers say the gold could be discovered after any clue, so the game gets easier the longer summer rolls on.

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Lapland Wants Its Summer Moment

Levi is already one of Finland’s best-known winter destinations, famous for skiing, snowy forests and Northern Lights trips. The problem is that many travellers still think of Lapland as a cold-weather fantasy and forget it has another season entirely.

Summer above the Arctic Circle is a different kind of strange. The sun barely leaves, the landscape opens up, and the same place that sells snow in winter suddenly has hiking, biking, river adventures and long golden evenings that never properly end. Levi is betting that a real treasure hunt gives tourists a reason to notice.

That is what makes the gold bar clever. This is not just a gimmick for people who like maps and dramatic walking shoes. It is a way of turning a quieter travel season into a story people can actually imagine joining.

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No Digging Required

There is one important rule. Nobody is being invited to tear up the Arctic landscape like a badly behaved pirate. Organisers have made clear the hunt does not require digging or disturbing the terrain, and participants are being told to stay in permitted areas and respect the environment.

That is probably wise. A hidden gold prize is fun. A crowd of overexcited tourists attacking the tundra with garden tools is less charming.

Still, the pitch works because it gives Lapland a new summer identity. Instead of waiting for snow, visitors can chase clues under a sun that refuses to set, wandering through one of Europe’s most unusual landscapes with the small possibility of leaving richer than they arrived.

It is part treasure hunt, part hiking campaign and part reminder that Lapland does not stop being magical just because the snow melts.