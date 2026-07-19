Rainbow Rolex Sets New Australian Watch Auction Record

It is done. Lot 1 has closed and Australia has a new most expensive watch ever sold at auction.

The Rolex Cosmograph Daytona “Rainbow” that we flagged earlier this month as a genuine record threat finished at $510,000 on the hammer, landing inside its $500,000 to $600,000 estimate.

Add First State Auctions’ 20% buyer’s premium and the winning bidder is committed to $612,000 before customs, duties or anything else.

The previous Australian benchmark was $450,000, set in late 2023 when a 1946 Patek Philippe ref. 1436 sold through First State’s Sydney rooms. That figure was quoted inclusive of premium, which means the Patek actually hammered at roughly $375,000.

Compare like for like and the Rainbow cleared it by $135,000 on the hammer. On what the buyer actually pays, the gap is $162,000.

Before the Patek, the mark belonged to a Paul Newman Daytona sold by Sotheby’s in Sydney, which tells you how narrow the pool of record-setting watches in this country has been.

The Rainbow was always the one most likely to break it. This is not a watch you walk in and buy. It is a watch Rolex decides to offer you.

Retail sits at $324,700. Actual access sits somewhere between rare and theoretical, because the 36 baguette-cut sapphires on the bezel have to be matched for colour and quality before a single case is signed off.

The example that sold is a 126598RBOW in 18ct yellow gold on the Oyster bracelet, running the calibre 4131, with diamond-set lugs and 11 sapphire hour markers on a black chronograph dial.

It came with the Rolex box, an international warranty card dated 2024 and the balance of a five-year manufacturer warranty. First State graded it very good, with light wear on the bracelet and clasp. We saw it for ourselves and it was mint.

That warranty balance did more work than it looks like on paper. It removes the single hesitation that usually slows a six-figure pre-owned bid, which is what happens if something goes wrong afterwards.

The lazy read on this market is that anything serious gets consigned to Geneva or Hong Kong, because the local buyer pool is too thin to support a real fight. A result like this makes that harder to argue.

Free insured international shipping and online-only bidding have quietly erased most of the advantage the big salerooms used to hold, and a watch like this now reaches the same buyers whether the catalogue is printed in Sydney or Switzerland.

There is a caveat. Nothing on the lot page confirms whether the winner was Australian, and given the profile of the reference, the money may well have come from offshore.

The record is Australian. The buyer might not be.

The wider sale, consigned by an anonymous Australian tech founder, ran to 28 watches with a combined estimate above $2 million, including a diamond-set Richard Mille 016 and a rose gold Audemars Piguet Royal Oak. The second half of the collection runs to July 26.

DMARGE’s Two Seconds

The Rainbow was mocked when it arrived. Too loud, too colourful, too far from a watch built for men who drove things quickly around Florida.

It has now outsold every serious vintage piece this country has ever put under the hammer, including a Paul Newman Daytona, which is a joke with a fairly long setup.

What it really proves is that scarcity beats taste. Nobody paid $612,000 for the sapphires. They paid it because Rolex will not sell them one, and because this is the first time this exact reference has surfaced at auction anywhere.

Make something impossible to buy and the price stops being a valuation. It becomes a queue-jumping fee.

The second auction has kicked off tonight, so jump over and take a look.