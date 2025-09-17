Qantas’ Best Lounge Isn’t Even In Australia

For decades, Qantas has positioned its First lounges in Sydney and Melbourne as the pinnacle of the flying experience, marble-clad temples to frequent flyer status and international prestige.

But walk through Changi’s Terminal 1 and you’ll discover that Qantas’ best lounge isn’t in Australia at all. The Qantas First Lounge Singapore is where the airline finally gets everything right: design, dining, service, and atmosphere.

We had the chance to experience it twice this year: first on the way to Geneva for Watches & Wonders, and again for a European holiday where we flew out on British Airways but came home on a Qantas leg. Both visits cemented the same conclusion, this isn’t just Qantas’ best lounge outside Australia, it may well be its best, full stop.

It’s not just a pit stop on the Kangaroo Route. This lounge feels like a deliberate statement; Qantas proving it can compete with the likes of Cathay’s The Pier in Hong Kong or Qatar’s Al Safwa in Doha, while still keeping its own Australian identity intact.

For status-hungry frequent flyers, it’s almost worth planning your itinerary just to pass through Singapore.

Location & First Impressions

Photo: Luc Wiesman

The lounge sits upstairs in Terminal 1, tucked discreetly near the D-gates. Unlike the cavernous Qantas Business Lounge next door, this space is smaller just 1,000 square metres with seating for around 240.

It’s intimate without being cramped, a deliberate contrast to the sprawling feel of Sydney’s flagship lounge. The entrance is subtle, marked by warm timber panelling rather than flashing signage.

You’re immediately greeted by staff who already know whether you’re connecting from Perth, Brisbane, or one of the flagship A380 services from Sydney and Melbourne. That familiarity is part of the experience service that begins before you’ve even sat down.

David Caon’s Signature Design & Ambience

The Singapore lounge is the work of David Caon, Qantas’ long-time design collaborator, working with Akin Atelier. Caon is also responsible for the interiors of the A380 cabin refresh, and his design language runs through every detail here: Carrara marble, oak, and brass softened by warm lighting and low lines. It feels considered, calm, and unapologetically premium.

Photo: Luc Wiesman

One of the cleverest touches is the use of artificial skylights. The lounge has no natural windows, but instead of leaving you in a bunker, Caon installed illuminated ceiling panels that replicate daylight. It’s a simple idea executed brilliantly — lifting the mood of the space and disguising the fact you’re sitting in the middle of an airport terminal.

The lounge is zoned with real precision: dining at the rear, casual lounge chairs scattered in clusters, long communal tables for work, and semi-private booths for those who want to hide away. Where Sydney’s First Lounge is about spectacle, Singapore is about intimacy.

Neil Perry’s Signature Touch Of Singapore Flavours

Photo: Luc Wiesman

The defining feature of every Qantas First Lounge is its Neil Perry menu. For more than 20 years, Perry has set the tone for the airline’s food program, and in Singapore his East-meets-West style is perfectly at home.

Forget buffets. Everything here is plated à la carte, delivered by attentive staff with the polish of a fine dining restaurant.

The salt and pepper squid, a cult favourite since the 1990s is a staple, but the local signatures shine brightest: crayfish laksa, wok-fried black pepper beef, and banana fritters with gula melaka ice cream.

The wine list leans heavily on Australian producers, balanced by Champagne and cocktails that actually feel curated rather than generic. And yes, the coffee is barista-made an essential for any Qantas frequent flyer.

Compared to Sydney or Melbourne, where menus now feel slightly predictable, Singapore’s offering is sharper and more in tune with its setting. It feels less like a lounge menu and more like a proper restaurant in the middle of Changi.

Drinks & Cocktail Culture Reigns Supreme

While Sydney is famous for its Champagne rivers and Melbourne for its long wine pours, Singapore takes a more balanced approach.

The bar here feels like it was designed for travellers who want to savour the night. Light spritzes and gin-based cocktails dominate, paired cleverly with the Asian-leaning menu.

It’s a small difference, but it’s part of what makes the lounge feel tuned to its environment. Where Sydney is brash and theatrical, Singapore is nuanced — a better fit for the evening A380 departures to Australia.

Traveller Amenities

Photo: Luc Wiesman

There are nine shower suites, and they’re some of the best you’ll find in any First Lounge. (I did manage to get a selfie but I will save your from the soapie horror.)

Think rainfall heads, stone-tiled walls, and shelves stocked with LaGaia Unedited products. They’re more spa than cubicle, with enough room to unpack a carry-on and reset properly before a long flight.

During peak departures you might face a short wait, but once inside, it feels like your own private sanctuary. Coming off a Perth–Singapore hop or heading into a 14-hour leg to London, it’s the difference between endurance and enjoyment.

They will give you a little buzzer much like an RSL when your Parmie is ready, it will buzz and your time for a glorious transit shower will be upon you.

WiFi is quick, power outlets are everywhere, and the seating is designed for comfort first. Unlike Emirates’ Dubai palaces or Qatar’s over-engineered Al Safwa, you won’t find spas or private suites here. But for a lounge where most guests spend three hours at most, the amenities hit the mark.

Who Gets In: Qantas Status & Access

The exclusivity of the Singapore lounge is what gives it its polish. Access is limited to:

Qantas First Class passengers — mostly those on the A380s between Sydney, Melbourne, and London.

oneworld Emerald status holders — Qantas Platinum and Platinum One members, along with top-tier elites from partner airlines.

Partner airline First Class passengers on oneworld carriers.

Golds and Business Class passengers are shunted to the larger Qantas International Business Lounge next door. That space is functional, bright, and busy but it doesn’t deliver the same sense of occasion.

The narrower entry criteria mean the First Lounge rarely feels chaotic. In Sydney, Platinum members often swamp the space before evening departures.

In Singapore, it feels more measured, and the staff can deliver more personalised service as a result.

Comparisons To Other Qantas Lounges

Qantas First Lounge Sydney Photo: ET

Sydney First Lounge: Sydney wins on drama with its soaring glass tarmac views. But during peak waves, food and service can feel stretched. Singapore swaps spectacle for intimacy — and nails it.

Melbourne First Lounge: Melbourne is essentially Sydney’s smaller sibling, with fewer seats and less buzz. Singapore comfortably outclasses it for food and atmosphere.

Cathay Pacific The Pier, Hong Kong: The Pier’s tea room ambience is unmatched, but Qantas Singapore runs it close on dining and beats it for service consistency.

Singapore Airlines Private Room, Changi: The Private Room feels grand, polished, and very Singaporean. Qantas wins on individuality, thanks to Neil Perry’s menu and Caon’s boutique design.

Emirates First Lounge, Dubai: Emirates has scale and theatre — a lounge that literally spans an entire concourse. But it’s impersonal. Qantas Singapore feels more like a home away from home.

Aircraft Connections Are A Breeze

The lounge is designed around Qantas’ A380 operations, which dominate the late-night bank of departures from Changi. The aircraft themselves have been refreshed with new First suites and improved Business cabins, so the lounge feels like an extension of the onboard experience.

Even when you’re flying a Dreamliner to Brisbane or Perth, it still feels like a treat. Qantas has created a lounge that sometimes exceeds the aircraft it serves.

If you’re flying first class with Qantas you will have your own conceirge who will escort you to your gate. Win!

DMARGE Travel Hacks & Insider Tips

The lounge shines during the evening Qantas A380 departures to Sydney, Melbourne, and London. Arrive early and enjoy a proper meal rather than rushing through.

If you’re connecting from Perth or Brisbane on a Dreamliner, aim for midday. The lounge is almost empty, giving you a private dining-room feel.

Platinum status isn’t just about the extra baggage allowance. This lounge is where the investment pays dividends, particularly if you travel often through Asia.

The laksa and squid are essential orders, but the dessert menu is the real sleeper. Order the banana fritters — you’ll thank yourself somewhere over the Indian Ocean.

Shower strategy: If you’re landing from Australia and connecting onwards, head to the showers immediately before the evening wave builds. They’re worth the wait, but smarter to beat the rush.

Don’t confuse it with Business: The Business Lounge next door is fine, but once you’ve had Singapore First, you’ll never look at it the same way again. If you have the status, use it.

Our Final Thoughts…

Photo: Luc Wiesman

The Qantas First Lounge Singapore is Qantas’ most complete lounge experience. The showers are world-class, the fake skylights disguise its lack of windows, and David Caon’s design gives the whole space a boutique feel that elevates it above its Australian siblings.

If you’re Platinum, Platinum One, or lucky enough to hold a First ticket, this is the lounge you’ll look forward to most on the Kangaroo Route.

For everyone else, the Business Lounge will get you through a layover, but it won’t feel anywhere near as special.