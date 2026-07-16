Erling Haaland Was The Passenger In Monaco’s Most Famous Bugatti And His Own Garage Is Wilder

Monaco is not a city that gets easily impressed by supercars. Ferraris, Lamborghinis and Bugattis move through its streets with enough regularity that most locals barely look up. Erling Haaland still managed to attract a crowd.

The Manchester City striker was recently filmed as a passenger in a Bugatti Chiron making its way through Monaco’s streets, with onlookers capturing the moment as he stepped out.

He was not behind the wheel, but the association fits well enough. Someone in Haaland’s circle was driving a Chiron through Monaco on a casual afternoon.

The Chiron, though, is only the beginning of the story.

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Haaland’s Garage Is Built Around Exclusivity

Haaland’s car collection is estimated to be worth around $17 million AUD, and it reads less like a footballer’s garage and more like a shortlist of the most technically obsessive machines produced in the last decade.

The centrepiece is the Mercedes-AMG ONE, a road car built around genuine Formula 1 technology. Only 275 examples exist worldwide, and prices sit comfortably above $4.9 million AUD. It is not a car you can simply order. It is the kind of car Mercedes offers to a very specific list of people, and Haaland is apparently on it.

Then there is the Ferrari Monza SP2, a roofless speedster drawing on Ferrari’s racing history from the 1950s. Like the AMG ONE, it is reserved for Ferrari’s most loyal clientele rather than anyone who can simply afford the asking price.

Haaland has also been linked to a Mercedes-Maybach S680 by Virgil Abloh, one of only 150 built, alongside a Rolls-Royce Cullinan, an Aston Martin DBX707, a Porsche 911 GT3 and an Audi RS6 Avant for occasions when something vaguely sensible is required.

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A Garage Built Around Engineering, Not Just Status

What separates Haaland’s collection from the average footballer’s car list is not the price. Plenty of athletes spend serious money on cars. The difference is what he tends to choose.

The AMG ONE exists because Mercedes wanted to put an F1 powertrain on public roads. The Monza SP2 is one of Ferrari’s most exclusive modern creations.

The GT3 and RS6 are enthusiast favourites rather than obvious status plays. Even the everyday choices suggest someone who reads the spec sheet as carefully as the sticker price.

Haaland may only be 25, but his car collection is already remarkable. With his new Manchester City contract reportedly placing him among football’s highest earners, the collection is unlikely to stop growing anytime soon.