Qantas Is Killing Off The Queen of The Skies On These Popular Routes

On a recent Qantas flight through Changi I realised something: the era of the double-decked Qantas superjumbo is officially on borrowed time.

After years of being the Flying Kangaroo’s calling card, the A380 is being swapped out for the sleeker, longer-legged Airbus A350-1000.

Qantas has confirmed the new jets will gradually take over its flagship routes, including Sydney–London, Sydney–New York, and Los Angeles services from 2030.

The A380 gave you 485 seats and the bragging rights of flying on the world’s largest passenger aircraft.

The A350, by contrast, carries just 238 passengers.

That’s not a downgrade, though. The reduced headcount is by design, giving Qantas more room to lean into comfort, premium demand and ultra-long-range performance.

The next generation business class from Qantas and David Caon.

Project Sunrise is at the heart of this shift. These A350s will fly direct from Australia’s East Coast to Europe and the US, cutting out the traditional stopover.

The extra hours saved in transit will be worth more than the extra space on board for most business and leisure travellers.

And unlike the A380’s cavernous cabins, the new aircraft brings larger windows, improved air quality, and new-generation suites designed for 18–20 hour flights.

Qantas isn’t just replacing planes; it’s reshaping how Australians connect with the world.

First class will move into “mini-apartment” territory.

Business class gets upgraded privacy pods.

Even economy passengers will get a more tolerable ride thanks to improved cabin conditions.

The new Qantas A350

The airline has walked back plans for an in-flight “Wellbeing Zone,” instead using the real estate for more economy seating – a reminder that even in the age of ultra-luxury aviation, revenue still rules.

So, if you’re attached to the sight of a Qantas A380 parked at Heathrow or LAX, make the most of it over the next few years

By the end of this decade, the Flying Kangaroo’s superjumbo will be a piece of aviation nostalgia, replaced by something leaner, quieter, and faster at getting you where you want to go. That’s unless they get the A380neo going.