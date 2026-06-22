Qantas Has Built A Custom Cabin To Make The World’s Longest Flight Bearable

Qantas has already asked passengers whether they would really spend up to 22 hours in the air. Now the airline is showing how it plans to make that answer easier.

The Australian carrier has locked in Sydney-to-London as the first Project Sunrise route, with the nonstop service now due to launch in October 2027. That gives Qantas a clear target for one of the most extreme commercial flights ever attempted, cutting out the traditional stopover and turning the old Kangaroo Route into a single leap.

But the more intriguing update is not just the launch date. It is the cabin.

Qantas has unveiled more of the custom Airbus A350-1000ULR experience designed for these flights, and almost every detail points to the same problem. This aircraft cannot feel like a normal long-haul jet stretched to breaking point. It has to feel like something built specifically for almost a full day in the sky.

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The Cabin Is Built Around Space

The aircraft will carry just 238 passengers, a low-density layout for an A350-1000 and a major part of the Project Sunrise pitch.

That smaller passenger count is not only about comfort. It is also about weight, range and economics. These flights need huge fuel loads, long-range performance and enough premium passengers to make the business case work.

That explains why more than 40 per cent of the cabin is given to premium seating.

The layout includes six first class suites, 52 business suites, 40 premium economy seats and 140 economy seats. It is a cabin built less like a mass people-mover and more like a flying experiment in endurance travel.

First class gets the biggest theatre. The suites are arranged in a 1-1-1 layout and include a flat bed, a separate reclining armchair and wardrobe-style storage. Business class follows with private suites and sliding doors, while premium economy and economy have been given more attention than usual because those passengers will feel the length of the flight most.

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Economy is expected to offer 33 inches of pitch, with some rows tighter and an Economy Plus section offering extra legroom. Premium economy gets a roomier 40-inch pitch, which is crucial when the journey is closer to a day than a standard overnight flight.

Qantas knows the real endurance test will not be in first class. It will be further back in the cabin.

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Qantas Is Selling Sleep As Much As Speed

The biggest promise of Project Sunrise is time saved.

Sydney to London currently means a stop somewhere, usually Singapore, Dubai or another major hub. Qantas wants to remove that break and turn a 24 or 25-hour journey into roughly 19 to 21 hours depending on routing and winds.

But saving time is only useful if passengers do not arrive wrecked.

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That is why Qantas has spent years working on the science around sleep, light, meal timing and movement.

The aircraft will use custom lighting scenes designed around circadian rhythm research, including sunrise and sunset-style settings intended to help passengers adjust to destination time.

The inflight entertainment system will also sync with lighting, meal service and rest periods, giving passengers a clearer sense of when to eat, sleep, move and stay awake.

This is where Project Sunrise starts to look less like a route launch and more like a controlled environment.

The food service is part of that. Qantas has tested meal timing to avoid disrupting sleep windows, while the cabin lighting is designed to create a calmer rhythm through the journey. The aim is not to make 22 hours short. It is to make it feel less punishing.

The Wellness Zone Is The Big Difference

The feature that best explains the whole Project Sunrise idea is the Wellbeing Zone.

Located between premium economy and economy, the space is open to all passengers and gives travellers somewhere to stretch, follow guided movement prompts and hydrate during the flight. It includes sculpted wall panels, integrated stretch handles, onboard screens, a hydration station and self-serve refreshments.

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It is a small area, but symbolically it says a lot.

Qantas knows passengers will not simply sit still for 20-plus hours and call it luxury. They need somewhere to move, reset and feel like the aircraft has been designed around human limits.

That could become the defining feature of Project Sunrise. Not because passengers will spend hours there, but because it gives the airline a visible answer to the obvious criticism: nobody wants to be trapped in one seat for almost a full day.

Qantas is also adding fast, free Wi-Fi across cabins, Bluetooth audio connectivity and new entertainment screens, which should help soften the mental grind of the journey.

Project Sunrise will likely command higher fares than one-stop routes, especially in premium cabins. Qantas is betting that passengers will pay extra to avoid a stopover, save several hours and arrive with less friction.

Some will.

Others may decide that breaking the trip in Singapore or Dubai is still worth it, especially if the nonstop fare is much higher.

That is the real test now.

Qantas has built the aircraft, locked in the first route and revealed the cabin designed to make the world’s longest flight feel survivable.

In October 2027, passengers will decide whether almost a full day in the air is the future of travel, or just aviation’s most expensive endurance test.