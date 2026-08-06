Nike Has Built An Entire Shoe System For The Fitness Trend Taking Over The World

Nike has announced Nike Hybrid, a new performance footwear system built from the ground up for athletes who run, lift and throw themselves at a sled in the same session. It is the biggest signal yet that the world’s largest sportswear brand is taking hybrid racing seriously.

Hybrid racing has gone from niche to everywhere in about three years. Events like Hyrox and Deka have turned the format into a global participation sport, and the gym floor has followed: run, lift, row, ski erg, repeat.

The problem has always been the footwear. Until now athletes have had to pick a side, choosing between the speed and responsiveness of a running shoe or the stability and grip of a training shoe, then quietly accepting the trade-off. Nike’s argument is that neither shoe was ever designed for what hybrid athletes actually do, so it built new ones.

The system launches with two models. The Nike Hybrid Fly is the race-day shoe, and it reads like a marathon super shoe that has been to the gym: ZoomX foam, a full-length carbon Flyplate and dual forefoot Air Zoom units to hold speed on the run, which is where most hybrid races are won and lost. Nike has paired that with a wider, more stable base to cut down the micro-adjustments athletes make when they hit station work.

Race lockdown laces

Four-zone traction with sticky rubber

Sidewall wraps for grip across varied surfaces

Lightweight engineered mesh upper with zoned haptic lines

“I have always wanted a shoe that ran like the snappy carbon-plated shoes but found a way to put a stable footing and grip out on the race floor as well. I kept finding that I could get two out of three of those aspects but never all three to come together until the Hybrid Fly.” Dylan Scott, Nike world champion hybrid athlete

The Nike Hybrid RN is the one most people will actually buy. It uses ReactX foam and a forefoot Air Zoom unit for a responsive ride, while keeping enough stability underfoot to lift in without feeling like you are standing on a mattress. A wide outsole and X-shaped upper overlays lock the foot down through transitions, and a dual-rubber outsole handles the surface changes between treadmill, turf and concrete.

“Hybrid asks a lot more of a shoe than road running does. You’re constantly switching between running and strength movements, so it makes sense to wear something solely designed for both.” Lauren Weeks, Nike world champion hybrid athlete

The Nike Hybrid RN releases in China on 24 September before going global on 8 October 2026 via Nike and select retailers, priced at $230 AUD. The Hybrid Fly follows globally in April 2027, which is a long wait if you were hoping to race in it this summer.

Nike is calling Hybrid an evolving system rather than a one-off drop, so expect more models to follow.