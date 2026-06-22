Ferrari’s First EV Might Be The Car Buyers Order To Get The One They Really Want

Ferrari’s first electric car was never going to get an easy ride.

The Luce has already split opinion in a way few modern Ferraris ever do. Some of that comes down to the obvious reason. It is electric. Some of it comes down to the design. It looks nothing like the Ferraris many owners grew up obsessing over. Then there is the idea itself. A four-door battery-powered Ferrari was always going to make traditionalists twitch.

Still, controversy has not scared buyers away.

Ferrari says interest is there, and customers are already putting money down. The question is what they may really be buying into. Some buyers may not see the Luce as the end goal. They may see it as the expensive handshake that keeps them close to the next car they actually want.

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Ferrari Has Never Sold Cars Like Everyone Else

Ferrari does not really operate like a normal luxury carmaker.

The rarest models do not simply go to whoever arrives first with the biggest cheque. Access usually follows history. The right clients are the ones who have stayed loyal, built collections, bought the less glamorous cars too and kept their relationship with Maranello in good shape.

That is part of Ferrari’s whole mystique.

Supply stays tight, demand stays hot, and every purchase feels like it matters beyond the car sitting in the showroom. Buy well, stay visible, keep the relationship warm, and your chances of landing the next special allocation tend to improve.

That is where the Luce starts to get interesting. There is a growing view that Ferrari’s first EV could become part of that same loyalty equation. Some collectors have come away with the impression that taking the Luce helps if they want to stay in the running for future limited cars.

Ferrari, for its part, says customers should buy what they genuinely like, while also making clear that long-term relationships still count when it comes to highly sought-after models.

That is really the whole Ferrari system in one sentence. Nobody has to say the quiet part out loud for clients to understand it.

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The Car May Be Divisive But The Logic Is Familiar

The Luce is hardly a conventional Ferrari fantasy.

It is a $636,000 (~$907,000 AUD), from a marque built on combustion noise, racing history and mechanical theatre. Its design, shaped with input from Jony Ive’s LoveFrom studio, has only added to the debate rather than settling it.

But ultra-wealthy Ferrari buyers are not always buying on the same terms as everyone else.

A car does not need to be universally loved to be useful. It can be a relationship car, a placeholder, a conversation with the factory, or a way of making sure your name is still near the top when something rarer comes along.

That is what makes the Luce more than just another controversial EV launch.

Ferrari is testing whether its allocation culture is strong enough to carry a car that some buyers might not choose on emotion alone.It is a risky play, but Ferrari knows exactly how much value its customers place on access.

The Luce may not be the Ferrari people pin to their wall. It may end up being the Ferrari some buyers feel they need in the garage anyway.