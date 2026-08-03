United Is Sending Its Most Premium Plane Ever To Sydney, And It Comes With Caviar

United Airlines has confirmed that its Boeing 787-9 with the new Elevated interior will fly to Sydney from 24 October 2026, making it the most premium aircraft any American carrier has ever put on an Australian route.

The daily Houston to Sydney service starts southbound on 24 October, with northbound flights following on 26 October. It runs through the northern winter season and finishes on 25 March southbound and 27 March northbound.

That gives Australians a five month window to try it, which is either generous or cruel depending on how quickly the good seats sell.

Ninety-Nine Seats Up The Pointy End

United has fitted just 222 seats to this 787-9, and 99 of them sit ahead of economy. That is the highest proportion of premium seating on any US airline, and it tells you exactly who the aircraft was built for.

The breakdown is eight United Polaris Studio suites, 56 standard Polaris suites and 35 Premium Plus seats, which leaves 123 in economy.

RELATED: United Airlines Just Dropped a Polaris Business Class Bombshell

The Studio Suite Is The Bit Worth Fighting Over

Polaris Studio is 25 per cent larger than a standard Polaris seat and comes with a privacy door, wireless charging, Bluetooth connectivity and a second ottoman so a companion can sit across from you for dinner.

Dining in Studio is handled separately from the rest of the cabin, with curated wine pairings and caviar. The screen measures 27 inches in 4K OLED, the largest fitted by any American airline.

Ossetra caviar with Laurent-Perrier Cuvee Rose, which is not a sentence anyone has previously written about a United flight. Image: United Airlines

There are only eight of them per aircraft, and United requires a Polaris ticket before you can upgrade into one. Basic Polaris fares are not eligible, which is fairly standard gatekeeping among the best business class seats in the world.

One caveat before you get too excited. United has been flagging the privacy doors as temporarily unavailable since the aircraft entered service, so it is worth confirming the status before you pay for the suite that the door is meant to define.

Standard Polaris suites now have sliding doors, 19 inch 4K OLED screens and Saks Fifth Avenue bedding. Premium Plus moves to 16 inch screens and economy gets 13 inch screens, which is a bigger display than some airlines still fit in business class.

The standard Polaris suite, for the 56 people who missed out on a Studio. Image: United Airlines

Every seat in every cabin also gets Bluetooth connectivity, and there are six power outlets per row back in economy. Starlink wi-fi is the open question, because United is rolling it out across the 777 fleet first with other widebodies to follow, and the airline is not confirming it for the Elevated 787-9 in time for the Sydney launch.

Why Sydney Was Always Going To Get It

Houston to Sydney is United’s longest route by distance at 7,470 nautical miles, and the airline blocks it at 17 hours and 35 minutes. If you are going to spend the better part of a day in the air, this is the aircraft you want doing it.

Houston also opens up United’s North and South American network, so the Sydney flight works as a connection point rather than a single destination run.

Sydney joins Sao Paulo and Tokyo Narita on the same 24 October start date out of Houston, with London Heathrow following on 5 January 2027. United plans to have 33 Elevated 787-9s flying by 2028.

For years the assumption in this market was that a genuinely premium long haul cabin meant Emirates, Singapore or Qantas. United has just made that a much harder argument to hold.