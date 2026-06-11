Qantas Is Fighting For Domestic Travellers With 1.4 Million Discounted Seats

Airlines do not discount 1.4 million seats because they are feeling generous.

Qantas has launched one of its biggest domestic sales in recent memory, putting 1.4 million economy seats on sale across more than 190 routes and almost 60 destinations. Fares start from $105 one way, with travel dates stretching from July through to May next year.

On the surface, it looks like a straightforward winter travel promotion. The fact is, it is another sign that Australia’s airline market is becoming increasingly competitive.

Domestic travellers have more options than they have had in years. Virgin Australia continues to push aggressively for market share, Jetstar is expanding its presence, and airlines are competing for Australians who remain eager to travel but are also paying closer attention to their spending.

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Why Qantas Is Cutting Prices Now

The timing is no coincidence. The sale covers some of the busiest travel periods on the calendar, including spring and summer school holidays, Christmas and Easter. Those are exactly the dates airlines want locked in as early as possible.

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Qantas says the sale includes more than 190 routes across Australia, with destinations ranging from major capital cities to regional centres. Some of the cheapest fares include Sydney to Byron Bay from $105, Melbourne to Adelaide from $129 and Sydney to the Gold Coast from $129.

The airline is also promoting new routes connected to Western Sydney International Airport, with Jetstar fares starting from $59 and Qantas fares from $99 on selected routes.

The sale gives passengers a chance to lock in cheaper trips months ahead, while helping Qantas secure future demand in a market where customers are comparing prices more carefully before choosing an airline.

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The Real Winners Are Travellers

What makes this sale noteworthy is not simply the number of seats available.

Australia’s major airlines are once again fighting hard for domestic passengers, and that usually leads to better deals for consumers. Airlines want planes flying full, particularly during peak travel periods, and competitive pricing remains one of the fastest ways to make that happen.

The sale runs until June 16 unless seats sell out earlier, with discounted fares available across nearly 60 destinations around the country.

There is no guarantee these prices will last. Airline sales tend to come and go quickly, especially when they cover popular holiday periods.

The bigger takeaway is that competition is doing exactly what travellers hope it will do. As airlines battle for customers, Australians are finding themselves with more choice and cheaper fares than they have seen for some time.