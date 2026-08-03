Spider-Man: Brand New Day Just Delivered Australia’s Biggest Opening Weekend Since 2019

Spider-Man: Brand New Day has just posted the biggest opening weekend at the Australian box office since 2019, grossing $30.4m over four days and confirming what everyone already suspected: Tom Holland swinging back into the suit was never going to be a quiet affair.

The Thursday to Sunday result puts Columbia Pictures’ latest web-slinger outing second only to Avengers: Endgame’s $34.1m opening from 2019, and ahead of Star Wars: The Force Awakens’ $27.3m from 2015. For a franchise entry, that is rarefied company.

A Genuine Record Breaker

According to figures sourced via Numero, the $30.4m result is not just a good weekend, it is a stack of records in one go. The film delivered:

The biggest opening weekend of 2026

The 2nd biggest opening weekend of all time in Australia

The biggest opening weekend since 2019

The biggest opening weekend of any Spider-Man film

The biggest Box Office ever recorded on a Saturday ($9.3m)

The biggest Box Office ever recorded on a Sunday ($8.18m)

The biggest opening weekend in Sony Pictures Releasing Australia’s history

Image: Sony Pictures

The film is currently screening at more than 315 locations nationwide, which for a country the size of Australia is about as wide a release as you get.

It’s Not Just An Australian Story

Globally, Spider-Man: Brand New Day opened to an historic USD$927m worldwide, including a USD$355m domestic US result that ranks as the second biggest opening of all time behind, again, Avengers: Endgame.

The film has also gone down well with both critics and audiences. It sits at a 90 per cent fresh rating on Rotten Tomatoes, with a 98 per cent audience score, the highest ever recorded for a Spider-Man film.

“SPIDER-MAN: BRAND NEW DAY has not only created brand new Box office records but underscores the fact that going to see movies at the cinema is well & truly back! It delivered the biggest Saturday ever at the cinemas, the biggest Sunday ever at the cinemas & the biggest opening in Sony Pictures long illustrious 100-year history.” Stephen Basil-Jones, Managing Director, Sony Pictures Releasing Australia

So What’s It Actually About

In Spider-Man: Brand New Day, Peter Parker is fighting crime full-time as Spider-Man in a world that no longer remembers him. Watching his old friends move on without him sparks a change he may not have the power to control, one that could be the only thing standing between the city and a powerful new villain no one can even see.

The film is directed by Destin Daniel Cretton and stars Tom Holland, Zendaya, Sadie Sink, Jacob Batalon, Jon Bernthal, Tramell Tillman, Michael Mando and Mark Ruffalo.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day is in cinemas now.