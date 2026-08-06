Only Bell & Ross Could Create This, And That Is Exactly Why You Want One

Bruno Belamich, Bell & Ross Co-Founder & Creative Director, was staring at a seconds hand doing its endless lap of a dial and realised it looked exactly like a rotor coming up to speed. That is the entire origin story of the BR-03 Helipad, and it is a rare case of a watch idea being both completely obvious in hindsight and genuinely new.

The result is a 41mm black ceramic square with a helicopter hovering permanently above a landing pad. The hours come from a rotating black disc marked like a heliport, the minutes are read off the nose of the chopper itself, and the seconds are the blades spinning at the centre of the dial.

Three hands, three jobs, no complication involved. The BR-CAL.327 is a standard automatic movement doing standard automatic movement things, dressed up as an air rescue scene.

The yellow rubber strap is the one to wear first. Image: Bell & Ross

The Dial Is Doing Something Most Watches Never Attempt

Instrument watches usually ask you to read them. This one asks you to watch it, which is a different proposition entirely and one the brand has been circling for years through the Radar, the Altimeter, the HUD and the Gyrocompass.

Legibility survives the theatrics, which is the surprising part. The yellow zone on the pad glows green through Super-LumiNova X2, the outer minute track stays crisp white against black, and the nose of the fuselage is a sharper pointer than most dagger hands manage.

Yellow is not a styling choice here either. It is the colour of alert and visibility across aviation safety codes, and putting it on the landing zone rather than the case is the sort of restraint that separates a cool gimmick from an embarrassing one.

Ceramic, 41mm, And A Case That Has Earned Its Reputation

The BR-03 case remains one of the few genuinely recognisable shapes in modern watchmaking, the circle inside a square held down by four corner screws that Bell & Ross has been running since the BR-01 landed in 2005.

At 41mm wide and 10.60mm thick in micro-blasted black ceramic, it wears far better than the numbers suggest. Ceramic is light, close to unscratchable, and the matte finish keeps the whole thing looking like equipment rather than jewellery.

Water resistance sits at 100 metres, which is more than adequate for a watch nobody is taking diving. You get two straps in the box, bright yellow rubber that leans into the rescue theme and black synthetic fabric for anyone who wants the joke told quietly.

The black synthetic fabric strap, for anyone who wants the joke told quietly. Image: Bell & Ross

The Case For Buying This Unique Piece

Five hundred pieces is not a lot. Bell & Ross has built a business on watches that commit fully to a single idea, and the ones that commit hardest are the ones that get hunted down on the secondary market three years later.

It’ll set you back AUD $7,400, which, for a limited edition ceramic BR-03, is about as reasonable as Bell & Ross gets. If you want one, the yellow rubber strap is the one to wear first.

DMARGE’s Two Seconds

Novelty dials usually age like milk. This one has a decent shot at avoiding that fate because the animation is not decoration bolted onto a dial, it is the actual time display, and the mechanical logic holds up when you look closely.

Buy it because the idea is good, not because it is limited.