Xpeng’s New SUV Has A Fridge And A Bed In The Back, And Australia Gets It This Year

Xpeng pulled the covers off the inside of the G9L on Monday, a day after the exterior images landed, and the feature everyone will talk about is not the screens or the chips or the 800V charging.

It is the fridge.

The full-size five-seat electric SUV claims 5.1 square metres of usable cabin area and what Xpeng says is the widest second row in the class, which is a very specific brag until you see what they have put back there.

The right-hand rear seat gets a power leg rest and a zero gravity mode. Image: Xpeng

The Back Seat Is Now The Reason To Buy The Car

The rear right passenger seat gets a power leg rest and a zero gravity mode with the longest recline in the car. The front passenger seat does zero gravity too, and it folds completely flat so the person behind it can lie down properly.

The middle rear seat converts into an armrest with two cup holders, a wireless charging pad, physical buttons and a rotating folding table big enough to actually use.

Then there is the 12.5-litre voice-controlled fridge, lifted straight from the Xpeng GX, plus a second screen for the back row.

Up front you get a panoramic roof, a floating touchscreen, a slim instrument cluster and an augmented reality head-up display. The gear selector sits behind a two-spoke steering wheel shaped like two Ds welded together, and there is a hidden compartment in the centre tunnel for the things you do not want your kids finding.

Xpeng also added a new interior colour called Sahara Orange, powered rear window shades, and doors that open at the press of a button or via a latch tucked inside the door pocket.

577hp And A 1,152-Litre Boot

The G9L measures 5,120mm long, 1,999mm wide and 1,795mm tall on a 3,100mm wheelbase, which puts it in genuine BMW X5 territory rather than mid-size pretender territory.

The dual-motor all-wheel drive version pairs a 160kW front motor with a 270kW rear motor for a combined 430kW, or 577hp in the old money. The 800V architecture claims 450km of range added in nine minutes.

Round it out with 22-inch rims, soft-closing electric doors, a 1,152-litre boot and Xpeng’s second-generation Vision Language Action system running four in-house Turing chips for 2,250 TOPS of computing power.

The G9L is 5,120mm long, which puts it squarely against the BMW X5. Image: Xpeng

Why Australians Should Care

Xpeng confirmed at its first Australian Brand Day in Melbourne last week that the G9L arrives here in the fourth quarter of 2026, alongside the L03, the L05, the updated G6 and the X9, with all five in showrooms by the first quarter of 2027.

That is a lot of metal for a brand that sold its first Australian car in 2024. The updated G6 starts at $51,800 and the X9 people mover opens at $89,900, so the G9L will sit above both and go directly at the BMW X5 and the incoming Zeekr 8X.

The timing matters because Xpeng needs the win. The brand delivered 134,378 cars in China in the first half of 2026, down 24.5 per cent year on year, which is the sort of number that makes a company throw fridges and folding tables at a problem.

Whether Australians will pay X5 money for a Chinese badge is the question every one of these launches keeps asking. The answer, so far, has been yes more often than the German brands would like.