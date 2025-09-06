BMW Reveal The iX3 And Its A Stunner

BMW has officially unveiled the all-new iX3, a clean-sheet electric SUV built on the brand’s much-hyped Neue Klasse platform.

Set to arrive in Australia by mid-2026, it marks a turning point for Munich’s EV ambitions and previews the design language that will define the next generation of BMW.

Unlike the outgoing iX3, which was essentially an electrified version of the X3, the 2026 model has been designed as a pure EV from the ground up.

The debut variant, the iX3 50 xDrive, brings dual-motor all-wheel drive with 345kW and 645Nm, good for 0-100km/h in 4.9 seconds.The performance is backed by serious range. A new 108kWh battery integrated into the structure delivers up to 805km under WLTP testing.

Thanks to an 800V system, the SUV can take on more than 350km of range in 10 minutes at up to 400kW DC fast-charging, or move from 10 to 80 per cent in just 21 minutes.

Vehicle-to-load capability also allows the iX3 to power appliances at 3.7kW.BMW says the sixth-generation eDrive system is 10 per cent lighter, 20 per cent cheaper to produce, and reduces energy losses by 40 per cent compared to its predecessor. Battery energy density at cell level is up 20 per cent, while charging speeds improve by 30 per cent.

Design-wise, the Neue Klasse cues are clear. The front end has a tall, narrow double kidney grille illuminated with BMW’s Iconic Glow lighting, flanked by vertical LEDs. Slim tail-lights reinterpret the brand’s L-shape in horizontal form, while a drag coefficient of 0.24Cd is aided by flush door handles.

The SUV stretches 4782mm long on a 2897mm wheelbase, offering 520 litres of boot space plus a 58-litre frunk.Inside, the iX3 debuts BMW’s Panoramic iDrive with a huge 43.3-inch display sweeping pillar to pillar.

Driving data is projected directly in the line of sight, complemented by a 17.9-inch infotainment screen angled toward the driver. Buttons are pared back, replaced by haptic controls and illuminated touch panels on the new steering wheel.

Recycled materials are used extensively, including marine plastics in under-bonnet components and secondary raw materials across roughly one-third of the car. Built at BMW’s Debrecen plant in Hungary, the iX3 is produced entirely with renewable energy.

For Australia, the iX3 will launch as a rival to the Audi Q6 e-tron and Mercedes-Benz GLC EQ. BMW calls it the “Heart of Joy” and the start of a new era. Judging by the specs, that’s not marketing fluff.

