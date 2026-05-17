BMW May Have Finally Found The Luxury Lane Its M Division Cannot Fill

BMW M has spent years getting louder, angrier and more obsessed with numbers. Alpina has always understood something different. The best fast cars do not need to shout at you. They just need to cover huge distance, make the driver feel clever and leave everyone else wondering why it looks so effortless.

That is why the new Vision BMW Alpina concept matters. It is not just another handsome design study parked at Concorso d’Eleganza Villa d’Este for people in linen to photograph between espressos. It is BMW showing what Alpina becomes now that the old tuner has officially joined the mothership.

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Alpina Is No Longer Just A Tuner

Alpina started in 1965 as the brand for people who wanted a faster BMW without losing comfort. Not a track-day toy. Not a shouty autobahn weapon. A proper long-distance car with power, polish and enough restraint to make the person driving it look like they knew something others did not.

BMW

BMW is now turning that idea into something more formal. Future Alpina models are expected to sit above regular BMWs and below Rolls-Royce, which is exactly the gap BMW M was never designed to fill. M cars are brilliant, but subtle they are not. Alpina’s job is different. It is speed in a tailored coat.

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A Big V8 Coupe For People Who Still Care

The Vision BMW Alpina is a huge luxury coupe, measuring 204.7 inches long, with four seats, a shark-nose front end, thin lighting, an illuminated kidney grille and Alpina’s famous 20-spoke wheels. The wheels are massive too, measuring 22 inches at the front and 23 inches at the rear.

BMW

The really good bit sits under the bonnet. BMW has not given full powertrain details, but the concept uses a V8 tuned for that old-school Alpina sound. In a world where every concept seems desperate to tell you it is electric, autonomous or thinking about your feelings, a sleek V8 grand tourer feels almost rebellious.

The cabin is where the luxury brief becomes obvious. There is BMW’s Panoramic iDrive, a passenger screen, full-grain leather, crystal controls and even rear crystal glasses that deploy from the console. Completely unnecessary, obviously. Also, exactly the sort of unnecessary detail that makes expensive cars fun.

BMW says the first production BMW Alpina model will arrive next year and will be inspired by the 7 Series. This exact coupe may never get a production slot, but it already tells us where Alpina is heading. BMW does not need Alpina to become another M badge. It needs Alpina to become the elegant one.

And if the Vision BMW Alpina is the preview, the purists finally have something to look forward to.