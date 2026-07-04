Richard Mille Made A $1.4 Million Cycling Watch Too Expensive To Race In The Tour De France

Richard Mille has made a watch that looks like it belongs on a Tour de France bike. The catch is that it probably should not go anywhere near an actual Tour de France stage.

The new RM 64-01 Tourbillon Colnago is Richard Mille’s latest collaboration, built alongside legendary Italian bicycle maker Colnago and fronted by four-time Tour champion Tadej Pogačar.

On paper, it is a cycling watch. In practice, it is an 800,000 Swiss franc (~$1.44 million AUD) collector’s object, limited to 50 pieces worldwide and almost certainly staying well away from the peloton.

Richard Mille

Colnago has confirmed that Pogačar will not wear it while racing, citing the personal safety concerns involved in having something this valuable strapped to your wrist in a crash-prone bunch.

Fair enough. Even by Richard Mille standards, that is a very expensive thing to crash with.

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A Racing Bike Turned Into A Watch

The RM 64-01 is not a cycling watch in the sense of being useful for cycling. It is a cycling watch in the sense that every design decision inside it references a bike.

The manually wound movement has 274 components and uses a skeletonised grade 5 titanium architecture built around lightness and transparency.

The barrel sits at 1 o’clock, the variable-inertia tourbillon sits at 7 o’clock, and the whole layout is arranged to echo a bicycle drivetrain. The upper titanium bridges carry a star-shaped geometry borrowed from the Gilco tubes used on Colnago’s famous Master frames from the 1980s, a design that was originally developed to increase frame stiffness without adding weight.

Richard Mille

The kind of detail most people will never notice. Richard Mille buyers absolutely will.

The case is made from White Quartz TPT with Azure Blue Quartz TPT accents developed specifically for this model. The colour palette references Colnago’s C68, 5N red gold appears on the flange, crown cap and hands, the hands themselves are shaped to recall bicycle crank arms, and the crown carries Colnago’s ace-of-clubs emblem.

It is a lot of references packed into a very small space, and none of it is accidental.

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Built For Collectors, Not Climbs

What makes the RM 64-01 genuinely interesting is the gap between what it looks like and what it actually is.

Richard Mille has built a long reputation around the idea of watches made for athletes performing under real pressure, pieces that go on the wrist and stay there through whatever the sport demands.

Richard Mille

This one carries all of that language but sits on the opposite end of the spectrum. It is too rare, too expensive and apparently too much of a liability to wear in competition.

That puts it in different territory from Richard Mille’s earlier cycling work, including the RM 70-01 Alain Prost, which had a mechanical odometer and was directly tied to the act of riding.

The RM 64-01 is not trying to help Pogačar win a stage. It is trying to translate the feeling of a Colnago bicycle into something mechanical, architectural and absurdly expensive for collectors who want to own a piece of that world without leaving the ground.

Whether a watch that cannot be worn for its intended purpose is a pure collector’s object or a very elaborate contradiction probably depends on how you feel about spending over million dollars on something to keep in a safe.

Richard Mille buyers rarely lose sleep over that question.