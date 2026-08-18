Only 10 Australians Will Get This Cupra, And The Rest Get The Consolation Prize

Cupra Australia has opened orders on two special versions of the Terramar VZ, and one of them is capped at 10 cars for the entire country. The Tribe Edition Green gets an exclusive Manganese Matte green finish, sulfur green highlights through the 20-inch alloys and a build number small enough that most people will never see one in traffic.

The black car is the one most buyers will actually get. Cupra is bringing in 35 of those, finished in Midnight Black with 20-inch black gravity alloys and dark chrome badging front and rear.

Pricing lands at $70,490 before on-roads for the Tribe Black, or $75,490 driveaway nationally. The Green asks $73,390 and $78,390 driveaway. A standard Terramar VZ sits at $68,200 and $73,490 driveaway.

Here is where it gets interesting. Both cars include the panoramic sunroof as standard, which is a $2,000 option on the regular VZ, and the Green also carries the $2,900 matte paint. Run the numbers and the walk-up from a standard VZ is exactly $2,000 for the black and exactly $4,900 for the green, which is to say Cupra is charging nothing at all for the wheels, the badging, the seats or the scarcity.

Nothing changes underneath. Both run the 195kW turbocharged 2.0-litre through a seven-speed DSG to all four wheels, with adaptive dampers doing the work over a bad road.

The cabin is where Cupra has spent its effort. The seat upholstery is made using computerised 3D knitting, the seat centres use 100 per cent recycled material, and around 30 per cent of the interior plastics carry recycled content. The sulfur green paint on the interior trim pieces is bio-based, and the alloys themselves incorporate up to 20 per cent recycled material.

Cupra Australia Head of Product Jeff Shafer said the editions were built around personality rather than equipment lists, describing them as a pair of cars proving “performance and practicality never need to come at the expense of personality”.

Orders open today. Cars land in Australia from late September, with first customer deliveries in October 2026, and both are covered by Cupra’s five-year unlimited kilometre warranty with five years roadside assistance.

We spent a week in the Terramar VZ earlier this year and came away convinced it was the most interesting thing in a very boring segment. Full specifications and ordering are on the Cupra Australia site.

Ten cars is not a product launch so much as a dare. If you want the green one, you are already too late to think about it.