Drake Just Scored The Rarest Rolex In The World

Drake owns something in the region of 140 watches, and a serious chunk of them wear a crown. Most of those you could theoretically buy tomorrow if you had the money and the relationship. This one you could not.

He posted a carousel showing a Cosmograph Daytona described as a 1 of 1, built for Drake, running a graduated blue sapphire setting and nicknamed the “Ice Gradient”. Flip it over and the caseback is engraved with the words “Freeze The World”.

If that phrase rings a bell, it should. It is a track off Iceman, the album Drake dropped in May. He has essentially had Rolex press his own album title into the back of a watch.

The Gradient Is The Entire Trick

The bezel runs baguette-cut sapphires from a pale, almost colourless ice blue through to deep navy, then the bracelet picks the run back up across the centre and outer links. It reads like a temperature gauge.

The dial is fully pavé with blue baguette hour markers and silvered subdials to break it up. Everything else is white metal, which is the correct call. Warm gold would have killed the effect instantly.

Rolex has form here with the Rainbow Daytona, but the Rainbow is a spectrum. This is one colour walked from light to dark, which is far harder to source and far easier to get wrong.

Rolex Does Not Engrave Casebacks

Off-catalogue gem-set Rolex is a known quantity. The brand builds them, never publishes them, and never confirms them. You will not find any of it on the official Rolex site next to the 2026 collection.

A personalised engraved caseback is a different tier again. Rolex casebacks are famously blank, to the point that collectors treat any engraving as a red flag for aftermarket work. Getting the crown to break that rule for a lyric is the real flex here, not the stones.

The Box Says More Than The Watch

The presentation case is bespoke white lacquer with a lid of alternating blue and brushed metal chevrons that mirror the bracelet links, crown centred. Alongside it sits a printed folio with the watch rendered on the page.

Nobody builds packaging like that for a production run. That is a one-piece project that went through a design process, and it puts this closer to a commission than a purchase.

Nobody Will Say What It Cost

No reference number, no price, no confirmation from Rolex, and there will not be one. For context, a Rainbow Daytona sits comfortably past half a million on the secondary market, and a good vintage Daytona gets there on provenance alone.

Add a unique sapphire gradient, a bespoke box and a caseback nobody else on earth has, and the number stops being a number. It becomes whatever Drake decides it is on the day he sells it.

DMARGE’s Two Seconds

Fully set Daytonas usually look like a Rolex that lost an argument with a jeweller. This one does not, because the gradient gives it a structure that random pavé never has.

It is still a watch you cannot read the time on, which is a genuinely funny outcome for a chronograph named after a race. But it is the most interesting thing Rolex has quietly built in years, and the fact they will never acknowledge it is exactly why collectors will not shut up about it.