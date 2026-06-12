A $1 Million Richard Mille Theft Has Dragged F1’s VIP Culture Into Court

Formula 1 has always carried itself like the world’s most glamorous travelling circus. But now that image has a security problem.

A Texas businessman has filed legal action against Circuit of The Americas and Liberty Media after his rare Richard Mille RM 65-01 “LeBron James” watch was allegedly stolen during the 2025 United States Grand Prix in Austin. The watch is said to be worth about $750,000 (1.07 million AUD).

The lawsuit does not simply claim that Dean Whitlock lost an expensive watch in a crowded venue. It alleges that organisers failed to protect guests after a similar Richard Mille theft had reportedly taken place the day before.

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F1’s Luxury Crowd Has Become A Target

Whitlock says he was attending the race as a guest of Richard Mille and was leaving the venue when the alleged theft took place. Court filings claim a group used a distraction method, with a woman falling in front of him before others allegedly ripped the watch from his wrist and disappeared into the crowd.

The lawsuit says another racegoer had a Richard Mille stolen the previous day using a similar method, which Whitlock’s lawyers argue should have put organisers on notice. That is where the story becomes bigger than one watch.

F1’s modern appeal is built around speed, money and access. The paddock is full of celebrities, executives, luxury sponsors and guests wearing pieces that can be worth more than a house.

Richard Mille itself has deep ties to the sport, including partnerships with major teams such as Ferrari and McLaren. That makes F1’s luxury image part of the attraction. It may also make parts of its crowd easier to target.

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The Legal Fight Is About Responsibility

Whitlock is suing COTA and Liberty Media for negligence, gross negligence and premises liability. The case argues that organisers failed to provide adequate security at a packed event where wealthy guests and luxury watches were highly visible.

The companies have not publicly responded to the allegations. For F1, the timing is uncomfortable. The sport has worked hard to become more than racing, turning Grand Prix weekends into luxury entertainment events with premium hospitality, brand activations and high-priced access.

But when an event sells exclusivity, safety becomes part of the promise.

A stolen watch does not threaten Formula 1’s glamour machine on its own. A lawsuit claiming organisers knew wealthy guests were being targeted and failed to act is harder to ignore.

F1 wanted to become the ultimate playground for the global rich. Now it may have to answer for what happens when that playground attracts the wrong kind of attention.