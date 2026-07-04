Cupra Cut The Tavascan’s Entry Price Without Killing Its Style

Cheap electric cars often have a problem. They look cheap.

You can usually spot the base model from across a car park. Smaller wheels, sadder trim, fewer features and the quiet sense that someone ticked the sensible box and moved on. The entry version tends to exist mainly so the brand can advertise a lower starting price, not because anyone particularly wants to drive it.

Cupra is trying to avoid that trap with the updated Tavascan. The brand has added a new entry-level Tavascan V to its Australian range, priced from $55,490 before on-road costs.

Cupra

That makes it Cupra’s cheapest EV in Australia and puts it below the base Tesla Model Y, which starts from $58,900 before on-road costs.

The lower number is the obvious takeaway. What Cupra has managed to keep is the more interesting part.

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Cheaper Without Feeling Like It

The Tavascan V does give something up. It uses a smaller 58kWh LFP battery with a 140kW rear-mounted motor, a claimed 414km of WLTP range and DC fast charging capped at 105kW, with Cupra claiming a 10 to 80 per cent charge in around 26 minutes.

So it is not the range leader in the lineup, and it is not pretending to be.

Cupra

What it does carry is a reasonable equipment list for the money. Heated and power-adjustable front seats, a 12-speaker Sennheiser sound system, ambient lighting, a surround-view camera and 20-inch wheels all come standard.

A cheaper EV can get away with less power and a smaller battery if the daily range still makes sense for most buyers. What tends to kill the value proposition is the stripped-out cabin that makes every commute feel like a compromise. Cupra seems aware of that.

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The refreshed Tavascan also brings a handful of changes that sound minor but improve the day-to-day experience considerably.

The haptic steering wheel controls that drew complaints from owners are gone, replaced with physical buttons. All Tavascans now get a 10.25-inch digital driver display, up from the previous 5.3-inch unit, which was genuinely too small for a car in this price bracket.

There are also software updates, a redesigned wireless charging housing, electric air vents and standard speed sign recognition across the range.

Cupra

The rest of the lineup has shifted too. The Endurance is now $66,490 before on-road costs, and the dual-motor VZ sits at $75,490, both with the same updates applied.

But the new V is clearly the one built to widen the Tavascan’s audience in Australia, where the EV market is getting more competitive and price is becoming harder to ignore regardless of brand loyalty.

Tesla still carries the name recognition. Chinese brands are pushing hard on value. European carmakers are working to make electric cars feel familiar enough for buyers who are not yet convinced.

Cupra’s position in all of this is that the Tavascan should feel more styled and more considered than the average electric SUV, and the new V makes that argument available to people who were previously priced out of it.

Whether $55,490 before on-road costs is genuinely accessible in Australia’s current market is another conversation. But for buyers who were already looking at the Tavascan and hesitating on price, Cupra has given them a reason to look again.