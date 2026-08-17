Business Class From $269 In The Biggest Qantas Sale Of The Year

Qantas has launched its biggest domestic sale of the year, with more than two million discounted Economy and Business seats across 101 routes and 60 destinations. It went live at 12.01am AEST this morning and closes at 11.59pm AEST on Tuesday 25 August, unless the seats go first.

Economy starts at $99 one way. Sydney to the Gold Coast, Melbourne to Adelaide, Melbourne to Launceston, Cairns to Townsville, Sydney to Dubbo, Brisbane to Hervey Bay and Adelaide to Kangaroo Island all sit at that entry price.

Sydney to Brisbane and Sydney to Melbourne are $119. Melbourne to the Gold Coast is $129, Sydney to Hobart is $159, and the Darwin network, covering Adelaide, Alice Springs, Brisbane, Cairns, Melbourne, Perth and Sydney, starts at $249.

The travel window is the detail worth reading twice. You can book up to a year out, with sale fares valid through to August 2027, and that includes Christmas and New Year, the summer school holidays, Easter school holidays, ANZAC Day and the winter school holidays.

Peak periods are normally the first thing carved out of a cheap fare sale, so leaving them in is the part that makes this one different.

Domestic Business starts from $269 one way, with Perth transcontinental seats under $1,000. Image: Qantas

Business is genuinely in play too. Brisbane to Gladstone and Brisbane to Rockhampton start at $269 one way, while Sydney to Brisbane, Canberra and the Gold Coast, plus Melbourne to Adelaide, Canberra, Hobart and Sydney, all sit at $299.

The transcontinental runs are where it gets more interesting. Business from Perth to Brisbane, Canberra, Melbourne and Sydney comes in under $1,000, and Sydney to Uluru in Business is $649. Every fare in the sale includes checked baggage and food and drinks, which is not a given at the cheap end of the domestic market.

Qantas Domestic CEO Markus Svensson said booking early remains the most reliable way to land a good fare, and made a point of the sale reaching past the capital cities into one-stop regional connections.

There is one asterisk worth knowing about. The $99 fares from Brisbane and Melbourne into Western Sydney International do not start flying until 28 March 2027, and those services are still subject to government and regulatory approval.

The sale also lands while the airline is trading on a real operational turnaround, having spent the past two years hauling its reliability numbers back up after a brutal post-pandemic run. We covered how Qantas pulled off one of aviation’s biggest comebacks earlier this year.

Selected travel dates and days apply and the cheapest seats will not be sitting on the Friday afternoon and Sunday evening flights everybody actually wants. If you have a trip home for Christmas floating around in the back of your mind, you have until next Tuesday. Full terms and the complete route list are at qantas.com.