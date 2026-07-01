The Z9GT Is Denza’s Bid To Give Luxury Buyers Their Bond Moment

Luxury cars used to have an accent. Usually German, sometimes British, occasionally Italian if the brand felt brave. Denza is skipping all of that.

The Z9GT is arriving soon in Australia, and it isn’t trying to slide quietly into the premium EV conversation. This is a large electric shooting brake with around 850kW, a claimed 0 to 100km/h time of 2.7 seconds, and charging that takes the battery from 10 to 97 percent in roughly nine minutes.

Most new luxury brands introduce themselves the same way, with comfort, design and a serious person in a blazer talking about craftsmanship. Denza brought Daniel Craig instead.

RELATED: Why China Suddenly Can’t Get Enough Of Wagons

Not Just Another EV

Not as James Bond. But the association is not an accident either. Craig has spent two decades building a very specific kind of cool, calm, expensive, never-quite-trying. That is the mood Denza wants attached to the Z9GT.

The shape does some of the heavy lifting too. A shooting brake still looks like a genuine choice in a world stuffed with SUVs, which gives the car a longer, lower stance than another crossover ever could manage. It reads less like a family hauler with a badge and more like something built for an actual drive.

Denza is calling it a grand tourer, and the numbers hold up the claim rather than just decorating it. An 820km CLTC range, the e³ platform with rear-wheel steering, and a tri-motor setup tuned for stability as much as outright speed.

This isn’t a car built purely to win traffic light drag races, even though it clearly could. European pricing has reportedly opened around €115,000 (~$190,000 AUD), which places the Z9GT next to proper luxury cars rather than just expensive EVs trying to borrow their prestige.

RELATED: BYD Thinks Australia Is Important Enough To Get Its Own Car

Luxury With A New Badge

The cabin is doing the real convincing. Nappa leather, a 50-inch augmented reality head-up display, Devialet audio, 128 colour ambient lighting, ventilated and massage seats, extended leg rests, and even a built-in refrigerator. It sounds excessive until you remember that’s how every luxury feature sounds right up until someone else makes it standard.

This is the part Denza needs to get right. Power and charging speed get a car attention for a week. A cabin people actually want to sit in is what gets it cross-shopped against names that have been doing this for decades.

Whether Australian buyers actually treat Denza as a luxury name rather than just another fast EV is the real test here, and it’s one the car hasn’t faced yet.

Pricing, local specification and charging reality are all still ahead of it, and any one of those could undercut the pitch if Denza gets it wrong.

What’s already clear is the opening statement. Fast, loaded with equipment, fronted by one of the most recognisable faces in modern cinema, and not remotely shy about any of it.

It may not be a Bond car. It is definitely chasing the feeling.