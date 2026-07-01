MG Gives Australia’s Ute Mania A Black Edition Upgrade

The Australian ute used to have a fairly simple job. Carry tools. Tow something heavy. Survive a dirt road. Look better with a bit of dust on it. That version of the ute still exists, of course. You can find it outside worksites, hardware stores and caravan parks every weekend. But it is no longer the whole story.

The modern ute has become something else. These days, a ute has to be a family car, a weekend escape machine, a towing rig, a daily driver and, increasingly, a bit of a status play. Buyers still want capability, but now they also want comfort, tech and a cabin that doesn’t feel like a punishment after two hours on the highway.

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MG has clearly clocked this. The new MGU9 Black Edition has landed in Australia first, ahead of any other market globally.

That’s not a small detail. If MG wants to find out whether a tougher-looking, more premium ute can actually find buyers, this is the country to test it in.

Dark Mode For The Driveway

The Black Edition does what it says on the tin. Black exterior detailing across the grille, badging, wheel caps, side trim, window trim and roof rails. There is also a stamped tailgate and a darker cabin with black headlining and matching interior trim.

None of this changes what the ute is underneath, but that is not really the point.

Black editions exist to give ordinary vehicles more presence, and the MGU9 already had size working in its favour. This version just makes it look more deliberate. More driveway, less fleet car park.

Under the bonnet sits the same 2.5-litre turbo-diesel four-cylinder engine, paired with an eight-speed automatic and four-wheel drive. Drive reports outputs of 160kW and 520Nm, which puts the Black Edition in familiar modern ute territory.

It also keeps the important stuff. There is a 3.5-tonne braked towing capacity, all-terrain tyres, locking differentials and a multi-link independent rear suspension setup using coil springs.

That suspension detail matters more than it sounds. People still want strength from a ute. They just don’t want to feel every pothole on the way to work.

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Built For The New Ute Buyer

The features list is where MG shows its hand. Heated front seats, a heated steering wheel, dual 12.3-inch screens, leather-look upholstery, a powered tailgate with a fold-down step, and Towing Cruise Control, which keeps cruise control engaged while you’re towing.

That last one is about as Australian as a feature gets. Caravan, boat, trailer, long weekend, long road. It’s not hard to work out who MG built this for.

Priced from $57,990 drive-away, the Black Edition sits between the Explore X and Explore Pro, not the cheapest MGU9 and nowhere near the flagship, but right in the spot for buyers who want the tougher look without paying flagship money.

Utes aren’t just competing with other utes anymore. They’re going up against large SUVs now, and the old workhorse formula doesn’t hold up against that competition on its own. Capability still gets a ute noticed.

Comfort and daily usability are what actually close the sale.

MG is betting Australian buyers want both. Given how this market treats its utes, that’s not a bad bet to make.