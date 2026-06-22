The Most Popular Car At Barcelona FC Training Is Not A Supercar

FC Barcelona players are not exactly short of money.

This is one of the world’s biggest football clubs, packed with international stars, Champions League winners, young wonderkids and players earning the kind of salaries that usually come with a garage full of questionable decisions.

So people might expect the entrance to Barcelona training to look like a rolling motor show.

Ferraris. Lamborghinis. Porsche 911s. The kind of cars you usually hear before you properly see them, engines bouncing off the street as they turn a simple training arrival into a small event. Maybe the odd McLaren turning up just to make the morning commute feel unnecessary.

Instead, a recent arrivals reel from the club’s training ground tells a much more surprising story.

The cars are mostly low-key. Not cheap, obviously, but far more practical than the usual footballer stereotype. The dominant theme is SUVs, crossovers and everyday performance cars, with CUPRA appearing more often than anything else.

RELATED: Cupra’s Small New EV Is Volkswagen’s Answer To Boring Affordable Cars

Barcelona’s Car Park Looks Like A CUPRA Showcase

The video shows several players arriving in CUPRA models, including Formentors, Tavascans and a Leon.

Eric García and João Cancelo are seen in CUPRA Formentor-style crossovers. Dani Olmo and Gerard Martín arrive in CUPRA Tavascans. Fermín López drives a CUPRA Leon, while Lamine Yamal and Szczesny are also shown in CUPRA-style SUVs.

That does not happen by accident.

CUPRA is FC Barcelona’s Official Automotive and Mobility Partner and Official Car, with the two Barcelona-born brands renewing their global partnership until 2029. The relationship has gone well beyond a badge on a press release.

Barça players have been involved in CUPRA events, including choosing and customising their own cars, receiving new CUPRA models at the club’s Ciutat Esportiva Joan Gamper training centre and even test-driving the new CUPRA Raval.

So yes, there is a sponsor angle here.

But the footage still says something about the image Barcelona and CUPRA are pushing together. These are not outrageous supercars designed only to shout from the kerb.

The Formentor, Tavascan, Leon and Raval all sit much closer to the world of sporty, practical, urban cars. That makes the training-ground footage feel less like a celebrity flex and more like a brand strategy playing out in real life.

RELATED: CUPRA Is The Most Exciting Car Brand Australia’s Seen For Decades

The Supercar Stereotype Is Missing

There are still expensive cars in the mix.

Frenkie de Jong arrives in a Porsche Macan. Pedri and Ferran Torres arrive in a Porsche Cayenne Coupe. Gavi is seen in a Mercedes-AMG GLE Coupe, Raphinha in a Mercedes-AMG G-Class, while Marcus Rashford, Ronald Araújo, Robert Lewandowski and Jules Koundé arrive in Range Rover-style SUVs.

None of that is exactly humble. But it is also not the usual image of footballers arriving in low-slung exotics with doors pointing at the sky.

Even the flashier choices are mostly big, usable SUVs. They are comfortable, private, safe and easy to live with. In other words, the cars make sense for players going to training, not turning up to a red carpet.

That is what makes the Barcelona car park so good as a story. The club is full of global names, but the cars they arrive in are surprisingly functional.

CUPRA gets the biggest spotlight, partly because of the sponsorship, but also because the cars fit the mood of modern Barcelona. Young, sporty, electric-leaning, design-heavy and not too desperate to look like old-school football money.