We Drove The Cupra Terramar, And Honestly, Dalí Would’ve Approved

It’s a 2.0-litre turbo petrol making 195kW and 400Nm, built on Volkswagen Group architecture, assembled with the kind of fit and finish you’d expect from anything sharing DNA with the Tiguan and Q3. But nobody knows that, because nobody knows Cupra yet. The brand only landed in Australia in 2022 and has shifted more than 10,000 cars since.

That’s not nothing, but it’s not exactly Toyota numbers either. Walk into any cafe in Bondi and mention Cupra, and you’ll get a blank stare from 9 out of 10 people.

And honestly, I think the anonymity is half the appeal. Read on, friends.

Born in Barcelona. Designed Like It.

Cupra Terramar VZ Photo: DMARGE / Romer Macapuno

When you think of Spain, you think Gaudí. Dali. Picasso. Sagrada Família. That relentless, almost confrontational commitment to colour and shape and doing things differently because why the hell wouldn’t you. Cupra was born in Barcelona and the Terramar wears that on its sleeve in a way I wasn’t expecting.

The design is bold. It’s unapologetic.

It carries a kind of confidence that says we don’t care if you don’t get it yet. There’s a zero-cares-given energy to the way the front end comes at you, all sharp angles and copper accents and those narrow LED light signatures that make it look like it’s squinting at traffic. The shark nose, the sculpted flanks, the way the whole thing sits on those 20-inch Hadron rims on the VZ. It looks like it was designed by someone who actually cared, which in this segment is rarer than it should be. Personally, it’s 20-inch rims or nothing. Ride or die, baby.

Colour-wise, Cupra has some genuinely interesting options. This press car came in Fiord Blue, which shifts from moody and dark in shade to something almost electric in direct sunlight. There’s also Dark Void, which is essentially a deep purple metallic, plus Cosmos Blue and a matte Century Bronze arriving for the MY26 cars.

It’s a palette with actual personality, which is more than you can say for most of the segment.

And here’s something worth saying out loud: the Terramar doesn’t look like any of the Chinese cars flooding into this price bracket right now. That matters. There’s a design confidence here that comes from a brand with a genuine point of view, not a brand reverse-engineering what focus groups think a European SUV should look like.

The VZ Is the One. Obviously.

I’ll declare my bias here. I’m a rim snob. Always have been, everyone who knows me knows it. The rims need to fill the arches. On the VZ, those 20-inch alloys in black and copper do exactly that, and they transform the car’s stance. The base S on 18s would look like it forgot to get dressed.

Cupra Terramar VZ Photo: DMARGE / Romer Macapuno

If I had one nitpick, the ride height is probably an inch or two more than I’d like. But it’s a mid-size SUV, not a hot hatch, and the DCC adaptive dampers on the VZ do a solid job of keeping the body controlled without punishing you over Sydney’s increasingly rubbish roads. You can toggle between Comfort and Cupra mode, and the difference is noticeable without being night-and-day. Comfort soaks up most of the Eastern Suburbs’ crumbling backstreets without complaint.

Cupra mode tightens everything up for the moments when you actually want to push. Neither mode feels like a compromise, which is more than I can say for a lot of adaptive suspension setups in this price range.

Deep Burgundy and Copper Everywhere

Cupra Terramar VZ Photo: DMARGE / Romer Macapuno

Step inside and the Spanish design language doesn’t stop at the door sills. The VZ gets Deep Burgundy leather as standard, and I’ll admit I wasn’t sure about it from photos. In person, it works. It’s different enough to feel deliberate without being weird, and it gives the cabin a richness that black leather simply can’t match at this price point. Most manufacturers at this end of the market would play it safe with charcoal or grey. Cupra went burgundy. Good on them.

The copper accents run throughout the interior, across the dash, on the air vents, stitched into the seats, and repeated on the rim detailing outside. It’s a cohesive design language that very few brands at this level even attempt, and when you see it all together in person, the cabin feels like it belongs in something more expensive than it is.

The 12.9-inch infotainment screen is angled toward the driver, and the whole system runs wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto without any fuss. The column-mounted gear shifter keeps the centre console clean. The key fob is genuinely excellent, one of the best-looking remotes I’ve handled in a while, and it’s the kind of small detail that tells you someone in Barcelona was sweating the little things.

The Sennheiser 12-speaker stereo is standard on the VZ. Not Bowers & Wilkins territory, but it fills the cabin well and doesn’t distort at volume. For a car at this price, it’s a welcome inclusion that most competitors would make you pay extra for.

Rear Seats and the Cargo Reality

The back seats are fine for city driving, kids, short trips. But there’s not a ton of room back there when they’re in the upright position. Two adults on a long road trip? You’d want to be good mates. The Terramar is lower in the roofline than the Tiguan it’s related to, and you feel that in the rear. It’s not cramped, but it’s not generous either.

Cupra Terramar VZ Photo: DMARGE / Romer Macapuno

With the rear seats folded, though, the cargo space opens up significantly. Surfboard, tennis bags, the dog, a week’s worth of gear. It swallowed everything I threw at it without complaint. The boot is well shaped at 508 litres in the standard configuration, expanding to 642 litres if you slide the rear seats forward. There’s also a hands-free power tailgate with a kick sensor underneath the rear bumper, which I somehow managed to go the full seven days without discovering. It would have been useful on day three with a board under one arm and a coffee in the other hand.

A Week on Sydney’s Roads

Most of my week was short city runs. Bondi to Tamarama at dawn for a surf. Over to tennis. Into the DMARGE office in Redfern and back. We shot the car across the Harbour Bridge and through the city for photography, and it looked genuinely good framed against the harbour. Not every mid-size SUV photographs well. The Terramar’s lines hold up.

Cupra Terramar VZ Photo: DMARGE / Romer Macapuno

None of this is taxing driving, and that’s sort of the point. The 2.0-litre turbo paired with the 7-speed DSG and all-wheel drive is a remarkably easy combination to live with. There’s no drama, no lag worth mentioning, just consistent, usable shove whenever you ask for it. You get in, press the button on the steering wheel, and go.

For a car making 195kW and 400Nm, the Terramar VZ is impressively relaxed about the whole thing. It doesn’t scream at you to drive it hard. It just gets on with it, which after seven days of beach runs and the Eastern Distributor at 6pm is exactly what you want. The DSG shifts are clean and the all-wheel drive system doesn’t draw attention to itself unless you’re looking for traction in the wet, where it inspires real confidence.

Cupra Terramar VZ Photo: DMARGE / Romer Macapuno

Tomorrow I’m taking it down to Stanwell Park to give it a proper highway run and see how it holds up at speed on the Grand Pacific Drive. I’ll update this piece once I’ve had a chance to stretch its legs. But based on the city driving alone, I’d be surprised if it disappoints.

In terms of pure practicality, the Terramar’s 4,519mm length is a genuine advantage over longer wagons and SUVs. It fits in my garage with an easy foot to spare. That matters more than people think when you’re parking in Sydney.

Not Too Expensive. Not Too Cheap. Just Right.

At $73,490 drive-away, the Terramar VZ sits in a careful sweet spot. It’s comparable to a Volkswagen Tiguan in terms of underpinnings but with noticeably more personality. It’s cheaper than a BMW X1 or X3 in any meaningful spec. It’s not as expensive as the Audi Q3 it shares a platform with, despite the fact that the two cars are built on the same architecture.

Cupra Terramar VZ Photo: DMARGE / Romer Macapuno

It lands squarely in that considered-consumer bracket where you’re not overpaying for a badge, but you’re not settling for something that feels like a compromise either.

You get genuine European build quality, a 2.0-litre turbo with all-wheel drive, DCC adaptive dampers, a Sennheiser stereo, leather, 20-inch rims, and a five-star ANCAP safety rating. For under $75k drive-away.

In a segment where most of the competition either looks like a white goods appliance or asks you to take a leap of faith on a brand that didn’t exist five years ago, that’s a genuinely compelling spot to be in. Cupra may still be the brand nobody can name in the car park.

But after a week with the Terramar VZ, I think that’s about to change.

Cupra Terramar VZ Specs