Mercedes Is Turning The G-Wagon Into A Drone Hunter

The G-Wagon already looks like it was designed for trouble. That has always been part of the appeal. Even when it is parked outside a hotel, a footballer’s house or a luxury boutique, Mercedes’ boxy SUV still carries the shape of something built for harder use.

Now Mercedes is leaning into that history again.

The German carmaker has signed a deal with Tytan Technologies to develop anti-drone vehicles using the G-Class and Sprinter as the base. The plan is to create mobile systems that can help protect people and critical infrastructure from small drones, which have become one of the most awkward threats in modern security.

It is a strange image at first.

The same G-Wagon that now lives in celebrity garages and luxury car parks could soon be fitted with radar, launch systems and interceptor drones. Not for show. Not for weekend off-roading. For protecting airports, power plants, dams and other sensitive sites from machines that are cheap, small and hard to stop.

The G-Wagon has always had the posture for this kind of job. It just spent the last few decades becoming famous for something else.

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From Luxury Flex To Security Vehicle

The modern G-Class is one of the great automotive contradictions.

It is expensive, heavy, old-school and completely unnecessary for most of the people who buy it. That has never hurt its appeal. If anything, the excess is part of the charm.

But underneath the leather, screens and celebrity image, the G-Wagon still carries a military story. Its upright body, tough stance and go-anywhere reputation were not created for posing outside restaurants. They came from a more practical world where toughness mattered more than fashion.

That is why this anti-drone project feels less random than it sounds.

Mercedes is not turning the C-Class into a combat vehicle or pretending every luxury SUV needs a military second life. The focus is on platforms that already make sense for mission work. The G-Class brings mobility and off-road ability. The Sprinter brings space, flexibility and room for equipment.

Tytan Technologies brings the defence side.

Its system is built around detecting and neutralising drones. The setup can involve radar, launch systems and interceptor drones designed to ram incoming threats. That is important because the idea is defensive. These vehicles are being pitched as protection for people and infrastructure, not as front-line attack machines.

Small drones have changed the rules because they are affordable, easy to deploy and difficult to spot in time. They can be used for surveillance or attack, and they have become a constant problem in places where older defence systems feel too expensive or too fixed.

A mobile anti-drone G-Wagon does not sound so strange once you think about that problem. It is a way of moving protection to wherever the threat appears.

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Car Brands Are Looking Beyond Cars

Mercedes is not the only carmaker suddenly looking at defence work.

Renault has been linked to drone development. Volkswagen has signed a letter of intent connected to missile-defence parts. Porsche has invested in reconnaissance drone technology.

Across Europe, car companies are being pulled toward a sector that needs engineering skill, production experience and reliable hardware.

The car industry is under pressure from slower electric vehicle demand, Chinese competition and weaker sales volumes. Defence spending, meanwhile, has moved in the opposite direction as Europe tries to become more self-sufficient after years of war in Ukraine and rising security concerns.

Carmakers know how to build complicated machines in large numbers. They understand supply chains, testing, durability and production discipline. Those skills transfer surprisingly well when governments need vehicles, systems and platforms quickly.

That does not make the shift feel any less uncomfortable.

Mercedes is still one of the world’s great luxury brands. The G-Wagon is still more likely to be seen outside a five-star hotel than beside a radar trailer. But the world around it has changed, and the old split between civilian carmaker and defence supplier is starting to blur again.

The G-Class makes the whole thing more visible because it already looks like it belongs in both worlds. It can be a status symbol in Monaco, a celebrity car in Los Angeles and, soon, a mobile drone defender in Europe.

The shape never really changed. The job might.