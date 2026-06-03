Australia’s #1 Full-Size Ute And Biggest Luxury SUV Got an EOFY Deal That is Hard To Walk Past

Full-size American pickups used to be a curiosity in Australia. A thing you’d see parked outside a Bunnings in Penrith and wonder who ordered it. That was five years ago. Today, the Chevrolet Silverado is the best-selling full-size pickup in Australia, with sales continuing to grow through GMSV’s national dealer network of around 60 locations. This is no longer a fringe vehicle. It is the category leader, and it got there for a reason.

Silverado is part of the landscape now, from the beach to the mountains. Whether towing an oversized trailer boat to Noosa or horsepower of the equine variety to a High Country meet, Silverado has earned a growing following of Aussies who value its unrivalled capability, whether it’s driven for work or play.

And now, with GMSV’s End of Financial Year offer, getting into one has never made more sense.

The EOFY Deal, Broken Down

Until the end of June 2026, GMSV is offering three years of free scheduled servicing on the Silverado 1500 Range -LTZ Premium and ZR2, and the GMC Yukon Denali. That’s every routine service for three years, covered, gone, not your problem.

Silverado

Based on independent estimates, that saving alone sits around $2,000. That’s a lot of standard kit before you even get to the EOFY sweetener. And it makes the competition look expensive for what you actually get. In comparable Laramie Sport trim, the Ram 1500 is north of $150,000 and still only offers a three-year, 100,000 km warranty – Chevrolet Silverado offers a 5-year, unlimited km warranty.

Why The Dealer Network Matters

This is the part that gets overlooked. Forget the grey-import vibe that American imports once had. GMSV is a fully factory-backed General Motors company with a nationwide dealer network, locally Walkinshaw-remanufactured right-hand-drive, and a five-year, unlimited-kilometre warranty on every Chevrolet Silverado. Parts, service, warranty claims, and roadside assist. It all runs through the same system.

Walkinshaw Automotive Group in Melbourne

In a world where tariffs are shifting, supply chains are unpredictable, and everyone from BYD to Zeekr is trying to establish a foothold in Australia, there is something to be said for buying from a brand that has already done the hard work. That peace of mind is worth more than most people give it credit for.

GMSV sells three Silverado variants here. Along with the GMC Yukon Denali, they are all remanufactured to right-hand drive by Walkinshaw Automotive Group in Melbourne.

The Vehicles on offer in this deal

The Silverado 1500 LTZ Premium is the entry point at $134,500 before on-roads. It runs the 6.2-litre petrol V8 making 313 kW and 624 Nm through a 10-speed auto with full-time four-wheel drive. Towing tops out at 4500 kg braked.

Standard kit includes leather-appointed heated and cooled front seats, a 13.4-inch infotainment screen, a 12.3-inch digital cluster, a 360-degree camera, a power tailgate, a spray-in tub liner, and wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. It is a lot of truck for the money.

Silverado

The Silverado 1500 ZR2 is the off-road weapon at $144,900. Same V8, same 10-speed, but with Multimatic DSSV dampers, more clearance, front and rear electronic locking differentials, a wider track, 33-inch tyres and underbody skid plates.

With the Ram 1500 TRX gone from the Australian market, the ZR2 is about as brash and capable as a full-size off-road pickup gets.

The Silverado 2500 HD LTZ Premium is the heavy-duty workhorse at $168,000. It swaps the petrol for a 6.6-litre Duramax turbo-diesel V8 making 350 kW and a staggering 1322 Nm, paired with a 10-speed Allison auto. Towing capacity sits at 4500 kg braked on a 70 mm ball. Fourteen camera views. Trailer-aware adaptive cruise control.

This is the one for the bloke with a 30-foot caravan and zero interest in compromise. The 2500 HD is blacked-out with gloss 20-inch wheels and red recovery hooks, and it looks properly menacing.

GMC Yukon Denali

And if the want leans to a premium SUV, the GMC Yukon Denali comes with seating for 8 people and a 3.6 tonne towing at $174,990 before on-roads. Same 6.2-litre V8 petrol engine, 10-speed auto, Active Response 4×4 drivetrain as the Chevrolet Silverado 1500.

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The standard kit also includes Air Ride suspension with Magnetic Ride Control (the magnetorheological damper tech Ferrari uses), 24-inch wheels, a 16.8-inch touchscreen, dual 12.6-inch rear screens, 14-speaker BOSE, and towing capability that puts LandCruiser and Range Rover in the shade.

You know this just makes sense….

Aussie big rig fans are voting with their wallets – and their ABNs.

Tradies are powering up with Chevrolet diesel muscle. And the LTZ Premium remains one of the best-value propositions in the full-size segment, full stop. Add three years of free scheduled servicing and the EOFY timing is hard to argue with.

For ABN holders, the calendar matters almost as much as the spec sheet. Take delivery before 30 June and the purchase falls into this financial year, depreciation kicks in now, GST goes on this year’s BAS, and the EOFY perks stack on top of all of it. Talk to your accountant about the details, but the window is real and it shuts on 30 June.

Find your nearest GMSV dealer at gmspecialtyvehicles.com, book a test drive, and let the Silverado do the rest.

GMSV’s EOFY offer runs until June 30, 2026. Available on the Silverado 1500 LTZ Premium, Silverado 1500 ZR2 and GMC Yukon Denali through participating GMSV dealers.