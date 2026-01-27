This New Ute Will Leave Australian Tradies & Weekenders Pleasantly Surprised

MG is a brand that built its local reputation on hatchbacks and compact SUVs. Now with the MGU9, it reckons it can take on Ranger and HiLux. Brave or bonkers? Bit of both, probably.

What You’re Getting

The MGU9 is offered in three variants from $52,990 to $60,990. MG is banking on buyers not wanting to sacrifice comfort for capability. Multi-link rear suspension — the kind of chassis tech you’d find in a BMW X5, not a tradie’s daily — headlines a spec sheet that includes 3500kg towing, diff locks front and rear, and a cabin with all the tech you’d expect.

MG’s SUV lineup has done well by giving Aussie buyers what they actually want rather than what the marketing department reckons they want. Whether that formula translates to ute country is the big question.

Towing and Capability

The MGU9 matches the 3500kg braked towing that’s become table stakes for any dual-cab worth consideration. Power comes from a 2.5-litre turbo-diesel making 160kW and 520Nm, paired with a ZF eight-speed auto, solid, proven hardware.

Gross Combined Mass sits at 6500kg, matching most competitors. Payload runs 770kg to 870kg depending on variant, with the base Explore offering the highest carrying capacity. These are not class-leading numbers, but they are competitive enough for buyers planning to fit accessories or haul big(ish) boats and vans.

Fuel Economy

Official consumption sits at 7.9L/100km Combined — better than the Ranger’s claimed 8.9L/100km and the HiLux’s similar figures. Anyone who’s owned a ute knows real-world numbers run 20-30% higher, more when towing. Still, the 80-litre tank should deliver around 1000km in ideal conditions.

Design

From where we sit, the MGU9 is a handsome beast. MG’s gone with a unitary body-on-a-ladder frame, so the cab and tub sides flow continuously — more “SUV with a tub” than a traditional ute.

The front end looks particularly impressive (and more than a little North American) in the metal. And the big wheels and aggressive stance broadcast capability without trying too hard.

MG’s already confirmed a proper aftermarket commitment. HSP is on board, and you can expect ARB and others to follow.

The Money Question

A Ford Ranger Wildtrak will set you back around $75,000 with its 3.0-litre V6 turbodiesel (184kW/600Nm). Toyota’s HiLux SR5 costs around $70,000 and brings that bulletproof reliability reputation with its 2.8-litre turbodiesel (150kW/500Nm).

The MGU9 Explore Pro’s $60,990 driveaway slots substantially below both — and brings segment-unique kit like that multi-link rear suspension, dual 12.3-inch screens, and a 7-year warranty that makes typical 5-year coverage look stingy.

Convincing traditional ute buyers that innovation trumps brand heritage? That’s the challenge. Not exactly MG’s natural demographic, but the spec advantage will count with many lifestyle buyers.

MG Vehicle Testing – Lang Lang – 2nd September 2025

Off-Road Credentials

The MGU9’s BorgWarner 4WD system gets electronic diff locks paired with double-wishbone front and multi-link rear suspension. This setup should outperform the leaf-spring arrangements most utes still rely on — though articulation (how far the wheels move up and down) might suffer compared to solid-axle alternatives. On balance, considering MG’s intended buyers, the IRS makes sense.

Ground clearance is 220mm unladen (reducing to 180mm loaded), with 29-degree approach and 25-degree departure angles. Geometry is class-competitive. Wading depth at 550mm is a bit light, but multiple terrain modes — including Rock Crawl and Wade in 4L — arguably balance the ledger.

MG claims 400,000km of Australian testing, spanning everything from city streets to corrugated tracks. Our passenger ride (not drive, unfortunately) through a sanitised off-road course suggested the MGU9 handles typical scenarios competently.

Four-wheel disc brakes — not as common in utes as you’d think — complete the package.

Inside

Premium vegan leather MultiFold seating folds completely flat for versatility. The optional Smart Hatch (Explore Pro only, adding approximately $5000) electronically lowers the rear window and bulkhead for cabin-to-tub access.

That aircraft-inspired gear selector and panoramic sunroof create a cockpit that feels more like a luxury SUV than a workhorse. Heated seats all round, with cooling and massage for the driver, reinforce the premium positioning.

Tech and Safety

MG Pilot brings high-definition 360-degree cameras, autonomous emergency braking, and comprehensive sensor coverage. Higher variants score HD 1080P cameras, JBL 8-speaker sound, wireless charging, and over-the-air updates through iSMART connectivity. Yes, we’re still talking about a ute!

Dual 12.3-inch screens handle wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. MG has retained hard buttons for key functions — 4WD engagement, diff locks, climate — a practical win for work applications where gloved hands and dirty screens make touchscreen-only interfaces a nightmare.

A five-star NCAP rating ticks the safety box, with a comprehensive airbag setup including a centre airbag and proper child restraint anchors.

First Drive Impressions

Our first impression of the MGU9 was defined by minimal seat time in a controlled environment. But there are green shoots – more than enough for us to want more.

For the record, the MG ute conquered the admittedly tame launch tests without drama. Ride feels firm with decent body control, and hitching a 2660kg caravan to the back didn’t induce any bad habits — that’s not been the case with some previous coil-sprung utes I’ve tested.

Cabin build quality matches MG’s premium intentions. Tech integration works intuitively.

There was no opportunity for highway driving, but the 2.5-litre diesel seems eager and refined. The ZF transmission shifts smoothly, and the 4WD system engages seamlessly.

The SUV buyer’s choice of vehicle?

MG insiders reckon the MGU9 will draw customers away from conventional SUVs — and the refinement hints from our launch taste test support that theory.

Even at $60,990, the value equation works. MG’s passenger car success suggests the brand understands Australian buyers better than most. The specification advantage over established rivals is significant.

Success depends on whether buyers will prioritise innovation over heritage. For those who value comfort, technology, and modern features above brand loyalty, the MGU9 deserves consideration. Traditional ute buyers focused on customisation and proven badges might prefer the devil they know.