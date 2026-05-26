Ferrari’s First EV Will Test Whether The Brand Can Survive Without The Sound

Ferrari did not just launch an electric car. It launched a question with four motors, five seats and a US $640,000 ($~894,000 AUD) price tag.

The new Ferrari Luce is quick, glass-heavy, Jony Ive-designed and unlike almost anything Maranello has built before. It can hit 60mph in around 2.5 seconds, run to more than 190mph and carry five people, which already makes it strange territory for a brand built on low-slung drama, two-seat fantasy and the kind of engine note that makes grown adults behave badly in tunnels.

The numbers are not the issue. Ferrari knows how to make things fast. The harder problem is emotional. For nearly 80 years, Ferrari has sold more than performance. It has sold sound, heat, vibration, theatre and the slightly ridiculous feeling that a machine is alive before you even move.

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The Purists Have A Point

The Luce does try to solve the noise problem. Ferrari has developed an amplification system that captures the natural sound of the electric axles and sends it outside the car, with the option to bring it into the cabin in performance mode.

Ferrari

The company compares the idea to an electric guitar, which is clever, but also shows how difficult this moment is. When Ferrari has to explain the sound, you know the old rules have changed.

The design is already splitting people. The Luce has a large glass upper section, polished aluminium, four doors, a roomy interior and a shape that even Ferrari’s chairman admitted does not look like what people imagine a sports car to be.

Online reaction has gone exactly as expected, with some calling it a design masterstroke and others treating it like Maranello just parked a very expensive identity crisis on the lawn.

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Ferrari Chose The Hard Moment

The timing makes it even more interesting. Lamborghini has cooled on fully electric cars, Porsche has scaled back parts of its EV push, and the luxury electric market is not exactly roaring. Ferrari is walking into that uncertainty with one of the most expensive non-limited cars it has ever made.

Ferrari

That may be exactly why the Luce matters. Ferrari is not trying to build the longest-range EV or the most sensible one. Its range sits around 329 miles, which is not class-leading, but this was never meant to be a commuter appliance with a prancing horse badge. It is a test of whether Ferrari can translate emotion into a new language without sounding like everyone else.

The Luce may be brilliant. It may also annoy exactly the people Ferrari needs to impress. But that is what makes it the most interesting car the brand has launched in years.

Because the real question is not whether Ferrari can build an electric car. Of course it can. The real question is whether an electric car can still make people feel Ferrari.