Toto Wolff Was Spotted Wearing Two IWC Watches In Melbourne, And His Response Was Peak Toto

If you needed any further proof that Toto Wolff is operating on a completely different frequency to the rest of us, the Mercedes boss was spotted walking around the Albert Park paddock during qualifying wearing not one, but two IWC watches. One on each wrist. Like a man who has simply decided the normal rules don’t apply to him anymore.

And look, after locking out the front row with George Russell on pole and Kimi Antonelli right behind him, maybe they don’t.

European time, local time

When someone from the team called him out on the double wrist situation, Toto didn’t flinch. “First one, it’s the George watch and it’s European time,” he said, gesturing to his left wrist. “And that one is local time, you see.”

On the left: one of the new George Russell Pilot’s Watch editions, the black ceramic IWC released last month in Russell’s signature blue colourway, limited to 1,063 pieces. On the right: his own Big Pilot’s Watch Shock Absorber XPL, the 44mm Ceratanium piece IWC built specifically for him, limited to 100 pieces. Both in team colours. Both very much IWC.

Two watches, zero GMT functions

Here’s the thing though. If you actually wanted two time zones on your wrist, there are plenty of watches that do exactly that. A GMT, a world timer, even a dual time complication. IWC makes several. But neither the George Russell Pilot’s Watch nor the Big Pilot Shock Absorber XPL have a second time zone function. They’re both straight time-and-date pieces. So Toto’s “European time, local time” logic doesn’t really hold up from a horological standpoint.

But that’s not the point, is it? When your watch sponsor makes your team’s watches, your driver’s watches, and your personal signature edition, why wouldn’t you wear two of them around the paddock of a race weekend where your cars just demolished the field by eight tenths?

Must be nice being Toto

The Shock Absorber XPL on his right wrist retails for USD $102,000. It features IWC’s SPRIN-g PROTECT system, which uses a bulk metallic glass spring to cushion the movement against forces exceeding 30,000g. The George Russell edition on his left is considerably more accessible at USD $12,900 (AU$ 19,000) for the chronograph or $8,900 (AU$ 14,000) for the automatic.

Combined, that’s north of $110,000 in IWC on two wrists. At a circuit where his team just reminded everyone why they spent the off-season being called sandbagging favourites.

Two watches, two wrists, two cars on the front row. Toto Wolff isn’t just the team principal. He’s the main character.