Cruise Ships Just Got A Whole Lot Cleaner (And It’s About Time)

Illness outbreaks on cruise ships have plummeted 88% in the first two months of this year compared to the same period in 2025. We’re talking one single outbreak versus eight. One. That’s it.

The lone offender? A January sailing on Seven Seas Mariner where 21 passengers (3.3% of those onboard) went down. For context, the CDC only flags it as an official outbreak when 3% or more of passengers and crew report gastrointestinal illness. So this one barely scraped over the line.

Last year was a different story entirely.

Six cruise lines copped outbreaks in the first two months alone, including Holland America, Viking, Princess, Royal Caribbean, and Silversea. Of the eight outbreaks, six were norovirus (the gift that keeps on giving), one was E. coli, and one was a presumed case of ciguatera. For the uninitiated, that’s what happens when you eat reef fish that’s been harbouring toxins. Delightful.

And here’s the thing: 2025 racked up 23 total outbreaks across the year, up from 18 in 2024. Most of those hit in the first four months, which tracks. Winter cruising season, enclosed spaces, people treating handwashing like an optional extra.

So what changed on cruise ships?

Hard to say definitively, but cruise lines have been doubling down on sanitation protocols since the pandemic years turned their entire industry into a punchline. The CDC’s Vessel Sanitation Program runs two unannounced inspections per year on every ship touching a US port, and nobody wants to be the line making headlines for the wrong reasons.

The CDC’s own advice for staying healthy onboard is almost insultingly simple: wash your hands, drink water, get proper rest. Which, c’mon mate, if you need a government agency to tell you that, maybe the open ocean isn’t your biggest problem.

Cruising has had a perception problem for years. Every outbreak gets amplified, every stomach bug becomes a news cycle, and suddenly your nan’s Mediterranean cruise sounds like a floating petri dish. An 88% drop is the kind of stat that might actually start shifting that narrative, assuming the rest of 2026 doesn’t go sideways.

For now though, the buffet is looking safer than it has in years. Whether you trust it is entirely up to you.