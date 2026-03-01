This Zeekr People Mover Just Landed in Australia And It’s More Luxurious Than Most Private Jets

When Zeekr invited us to test the 009, we already knew what they were capable of. More importantly, we’d seen them around Sydney and liked the vibe of this anti-people mover.

We’d driven the X and fallen quietly in love with the Zeekr 7GT at the Electric Car Show. So when they offered the 009, a sub $140,000 Chinese electric people mover, we were curious rather than sceptical. After a day driving it around Sydney, hand on heart, this might be the best thing Zeekr makes.

The Zeekr 009 does something genuinely clever. It’s equally at home doing the school run as it is ferrying executives to the airport. It’s a family car that won’t embarrass you at a five-star hotel. And here’s the thing that surprised me most: if this rolled up as my hire car at the airport, I’d actually be excited about it.

This isn’t trying to be an SUV pretending to be a people mover. It’s unapologetically a people mover designed to make passengers feel special, and it succeeds brilliantly at exactly that.

What Makes The 009 Different

The luxury people mover segment has the Kia Carnival at the practical end, the Mercedes V-Class in the middle with its premium badge, and the Lexus LM at the ultra-luxury top.

Image: DMARGE / Romer Macapuno

The Zeekr 009 sits between the Merc and the Lexus, offering genuine luxury at $135,900 for the seven-seater or $139,900 for the six-seat version (before on-roads). More importantly, it’s fully electric and has the range to back up the hype.

What surprised me is how well Zeekr has judged this positioning. It’s offering genuine luxury at a price point that makes sense for private buyers, families who want something special, and premium hire car operators.

Sure, it won’t be for everyone, but if you have lots of kids, then it’s 100% worth your time to investigate.

The 009 Numbers That Impress

009, reporting for duty.

On paper, the Zeekr 009 seems excessive. It weighs 2,870kg. It’s 5.2 metres long. It has 450kW and 693Nm from dual electric motors. That’s more power than a Porsche 911 GT3. In a people mover. Yeeew!

Image: DMARGE / Romer Macapuno

The 116kWh battery delivers 582km of range (WLTP). It charges at up to 205kW on DC fast charging, which means 10-80% in around 30 minutes under ideal conditions. In a day of driving, the range held up impressively.

The six-seat configuration (which costs an extra $4,000) is the one to get. It features a 2+2+2 layout with genuinely ridiculous captain’s chairs in the second row. The seven-seat version in 2+2+3 layout is more practical for larger families, but you lose the individual chair experience that makes this car special.

Sydney Reality Check

We drove this through the suburbs for a day. All the places where a 5.2-metre vehicle could feel out of place.

It didn’t. It was cool, bro. Weirdly we had more people ask us about this car than any other supercar we’ve driven in the past 12 months.

The 360-degree cameras make parking genuinely easy. The air suspension means speed bumps disappear. The steering is light enough for tight streets but precise enough to feel confident. Visibility is excellent thanks to those massive windows.

The often-packed streets is one of the toughest proving grounds for any vehicle. Narrow streets, tight parking, steep hills, and an audience that knows cars. The Zeekr 009 felt completely at home.

Those Seats Are The Star Of The Show

The second-row captain’s chairs are called “Sofaro First-Class” seats. They’re genuinely exceptional.

12cm thick Nappa leather cushions. Heating, ventilation, and massage functions. Foldable leather-wrapped tray tables that deploy like something from Singapore Airlines Business Class. Leg rests that heat up. A “lounge chair” mode that reclines to near-horizontal.

Image: DMARGE / Romer Macapuno

The massage function works perfectly. The ride quality over Sydney’s roads is exceptional. This is where the Zeekr separates itself. The Mercedes V-Class is the least comfortable people mover I’ve ever experienced, which makes the 009 a dream. Almost a private jet cabin on four wheels.

The Lexus LM is the only real competitor in terms of passenger experience. The Zeekr isn’t far behind in execution, which is remarkable given the price difference.

It Drives Better Than It Should

Given it weighs as much as two Range Rovers, the 009 has no right to drive this well.

The dual-chamber air suspension makes this thing float. The 009 just absorbs everything thanks to the air suspension.

Image: DMARGE / Romer Macapuno

Steering is light but accurate. Perfect for tight streets. Visibility is excellent thanks to those massive windows and the array of cameras. The regenerative braking is smooth, not jerky like some EVs. And when you put your foot down, it absolutely launches. That 4.5-second 0-100 time is hilarious in something this big.

Having driven the Zeekr X and spent time in the 007 GT, I can say the brand’s engineering is consistent. They understand ride quality, NVH suppression, and how to make an EV feel refined rather than clinical. The 009 benefits from that same attention to detail.

The Tech Actually Works

Inside, there’s a massive 15.05-inch OLED touchscreen up front, a 17-inch rear entertainment screen, and an AR heads-up display that projects navigation onto the windshield. The whole system runs on Qualcomm’s dual Snapdragon 8295 chip, which is genuinely quick and responsive.

Apple CarPlay and Android Auto both work seamlessly. Voice commands actually understand Australian accents most of the time. The 30-speaker Yamaha sound system is properly impressive.

Image: DMARGE / Romer Macapuno

Over-the-air updates mean the car improves over time. There are 12 cameras, 12 sensors, and basically every driver assistance feature you can think of. Lane-keeping, adaptive cruise,

360-degree parking cameras, and automated parking. All of it worked flawlessly in the tight confines of Sydney streets.

The Family Appeal

Even in one day of driving, I could immediately see how this works as a family vehicle.

The rear screens would keep kids entertained. The massage seats mean no complaints about being uncomfortable. The fridge means cold drinks without stopping. The kids stay quiet. The sheer space means siblings can spread out without annoying each other.

Image: DMARGE / Romer Macapuno

For school runs, it’s genuinely excellent. Easy to park thanks to the cameras and sensors. Comfortable for short trips. And with 582km of range, you’re not constantly thinking about charging.

Boot space is 574 litres with all seats up. That’s plenty for a week’s shopping or sports gear. The seats fold relatively flat if you need more space, though the floor isn’t completely level.

The Executive Transport Angle

Premium hire car and chauffeur services should be all over this.

Most executive transport uses European SUVs. BMW X5, Mercedes GLE, Range Rover. They’re comfortable, but passengers still feel like they’re in an SUV. The rear seats are fine, but they’re not special.

Image: DMARGE / Romer Macapuno

The Zeekr 009 changes that equation entirely. Those second-row seats are better than business class on most airlines. The ride quality is exceptional. The tech works flawlessly. And it’s quiet enough for phone calls or video conferences on the move.

For hire car operators, the economics make sense. Running costs are lower because it’s electric. The passenger experience is significantly better, which means you can charge more per trip. And it’s a genuine differentiator in a market full of the usual suspects.

Hotels, corporate transport companies, and premium Uber operators should be paying attention.

The Reality Check

At $135,900 to $139,900 before on-roads, you’re looking at around $150,000 drive-away. Zeekr has fourteen dealers nationwide: three in Sydney (Parramatta, Waterloo, and the new Chatswood site), and one each in Melbourne, Canberra, and Perth.

For private buyers who want something genuinely special, who can afford to take a small risk on resale, and who value passenger experience above badge snobbery, the Zeekr 009 is an excellent choice.

For commercial operators in the premium transport space, this is a no-brainer. The passenger experience justifies the price, the running costs are lower than diesel alternatives, and it differentiates your service immediately.

The Verdict

Hand on heart, the Zeekr 009 is one of the most impressive family vehicles we have seen this year. It might be the best thing in Zeekr’s lineup, and we’ve driven the X and fallen for the Zeekr 7GT.

It’s unapologetically a people mover designed to transport passengers in genuine comfort and luxury. The second-row seats alone justify the price. The tech is excellent, the range is generous, and the drive quality is genuinely impressive. No cap.

The best way to move people in Australia right now, whether that’s your family, your clients, or your passengers, is the Zeekr 009.